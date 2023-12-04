Wike-Fubara Power Tussle: ljaw group warns against resurgence of militancy in N/Delta

Members of ljaw Renaissance Force, a coalition of over 1O0 ethnic nationalities and youth groups operating in Rivers and Bayelsa, have reacted with grave concern the ongoing power tussle between former Gov. Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister, and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli Coordinator and Sir White Kalio Spokesperson ,

According to the group, “We have also watched with baited breath attempts by some elected officials and other non state actors to stage manage the forceful removal rom office of duly elected Governor Fubara through the back door without any justifiable reason.

The group went further: “On its part, our coalition has equally made spirited efforts and reached out to both parties and other critical stakeholders in the power struggle in a bid to let sanity prevail so as to uphold the sacred mandate of Rivers people for the good governance they so much

desired.

We, therefore, state unequivocally that any attempted or vexed impeachment

judicial stage managed removal of Gov. Sim Fubara from office would spell another return to the oil war struggle in Rivers.

A word is enough or the wise.”

Below is the press statement: