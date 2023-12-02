Stop attacking Tinubu,  correct his mistakes – Yakasai advises Nigerians

Stop attacking Tinubu,  correct his mistakes – Yakasai advises Nigerians

Saturday, December 2, 2023 5:36 pm


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Tanko Yakasai

Elder Statesman and Second Republic Presidential Adviser, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Bola Tinubu,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Elder Statesman and Second Republic Presidential Adviser, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has advised Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the current state-of-the-nation to stop heating up the polity through hate speeches and unpatriotic actions, rather they should find better ways of correcting the mistakes.

The 97-year old retired politician urged Nigerians to apply  patriotic and legal means in addressing whatever may have gone wrong in the country at the moment, for engaging in war-of-words and violent protests will not do the country and her citizens any good.

In a Statement he personally signed and made available to our Correspondent on Saturday, Yakasai insisted that President Tinubu is only human and cannot satisfy all the needs, wants, and aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians.

The Statement entitled:  “My ADVICE TO NIGERIANS,” reads: “Nigeria is a complex creation and whoever is privileged to be its leader, cannot rule the nation to the satisfaction of its over 200 million inhabitants.

“This is the case with every nation big or small.

” I will advise people who are not happy with the prevailing situation to initiate the process of correcting what he believes to be wrong in the country in accordance with the provisions of our constitution and the law.

“So that, step by step, we will eventually correct the incorrect in the country.

We cannot make everyone happy in the country at the same time.

” There is enough provision in our constitution to address issues we consider needed to be corrected.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The Representative of Abia State on the NDDC Governing Board, Chief Eruba Dimgba (sitting), receiving a chieftaincy title from the Chairman of Ukwa West Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Chinyere Dike during a reception organised in his honour by the people of Asa community at the Ogwe Central School, Asa. 1 hour ago

    NDDC Pledges Development Projects for Abia Communities
    Senator Oluremi Tinubu was speaking at the High Level Pre- Conference Meeting of the 22nd International Conference on AIDS and STI in Africa, ICASA organized by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD. 4 hours ago

    We are now more committed. HIV/AIDS should have long gone – Oluremi Tinubu
    President Tinubu and others in Dubai 6 hours ago

    COP28: President Tinubu unveils bold vision for a greener Nigeria with rollout of 100 electric buses
    Governor Oyebanji voted at his Ward 6, Unit 003 Okelele Street, Ikogosi-Ekiti 6 hours ago

    Ekiti LG polls: Oyebanji votes, hails SIEC, voters for peaceful conduct
    Justice 7 hours ago

    Confusion in Enugu over Appeal Court’s Judgment
    VP Shettima 8 hours ago

    We’re Repositioning Nigeria’s Agric Sector – VP Shettima
    President Bio 9 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Foiled Coup: Lessons To Be Learnt
    Gov Fubara 10 hours ago

    Court Grants Governor Fubara Injunction, Leave to Serve Rivers Assembly, CJ