Sierra Leone Foiled Coup: Lessons To Be Learnt

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Sierra Leone’s topographical beauty is a tourist delight. It is rich in resources, mountainous terrain that descend into the Atlantic Ocean, through a beautiful landscape of magnificent houses and hospitable people.

Lessons To Be Learnt From The Foiled Coup

The coup attempt last Sunday, 26 November, 2023, was a dastardly act and condemnable in all perspectives.

The first coup in the country was in 1967 after the general elections the same year, that overthrew late President Siaka Stevens.

The country is on record to witness two coups within 48 hours, Stevens was overthrown by Gen Lansana in 1968, while he was restored by Gen Juxon Smith.

Steven’s rule , from 1967 to 1985, first as Prime Minister, then as President, was a one party state.

This period was the genesis of the country’s foundation of underdevelopment. Other leaders in this era, like Houphuet Boiny of Ivory Coast, Yakubu Gowon of Nigeria and others, laid solid foundations particularly on infrastructure.

Through a machinated referendum in 1985, late Stevens fielded late Joseph Momoh as sole presidential candidate with an approved 99.85% votes.

Late Momoh’s rule was an apotheosis and a continuation of Stevens’ despicable rule.

The civil war erupted, that further pushed the country backward.

In 1992, he was overthrown by Valentine Strasser, who came to power just three days after his 25th birthday, the then youngest president in the world. He ruled from 1992 to 1996, when incumbent President Julius Maada Bio took over in another military coup. He ruled from 16 January 1996 to 29 March 1996 and handed power to a democratically elected President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

This ended the chequered coups in the country.

The lessons learned are so numerous for country so richly endowed, but underdeveloped. The ethnic colouration and tribal sentiments are top of the lessons to be learned in the country’s chequered history.

President Bio, first as military head of state in 1996, to date, as civilian president, since 2018, remains the most famous President, a leader of nationalistic instincts and a survivor of major catastrophes.

The journey has been so tough, but the imminent future so promising, particularly the twin projects of “Feed Salone” and the Lungi Bridge that will transform the economic landscape of Sierra Leone.