Saying President Tinubu presented empty budget box baseless, mischievous—-Doguwa 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Immediate past Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has taken a swipe at those insinuating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented empty budget box during his appearance before the National Assembly to give a breakdown of the proposed budget for 2024 fiscal year.

Doguwa regretted that the authors of the rumour are not in touch with modern democracy, where technology is applied to ease the flow of communication, even in the process of governance.

Doguwa, in a Statement he personally signed, and made available to jpurnalists in Kano, insisted that both the Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly, were satisfied with the way and manner President Tinubu presented and transmitted the 2024 budget proposal.

According to him, the said rumour emanated from the opposition and the fifth columnists.

Doguwa, who is the chairman of the Northern Caucus of House of Representatives members added that, “what people don’t know is that President Tinubu had since submitted a flash drive of the whole budget before his presentation to the Joint Chambers; which is now being printed out in hard copies. And as usual, he brought one single hard copy of the budget to the floor.”

“I write in response to the mischievous insinuations that, Mr. President laid empty boxes to the National Assembly on the day he presented the appropriation bill 2023.

” Be that as it may, Senators and Hon. members were satisfied and were conveniently guided by the verbal presentation and the way Mr. President digested the budget, and gave specific analysis of the funds allocated to the various sectors of the economy.

” I, therefore, want to say that any media or mischievous reports insinuating that Mr. President laid empty boxes were not true. They are unfounded.”

Doguwa, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, further stated that: “Such reports are only being perpetrated by mischief-makers and opposition members who would always criticize the government with or without reasonable cause.