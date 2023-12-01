Qualifying examination militating against girl education in Kano , says traditional leader

Friday, December 1, 2023 10:39 am


Traditional rulers and participants during the meeting

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Head of Sharada, Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Alhaji Ilyasu Mua’azu has observed that qualifying and entrance examinations have remained hinderance to massive enrollment and Ward completion of basic and tertiary education for girls in Kano state.

He regretted the fact that even though majority of the girls do not have equal access to qualitative education, they are faced with the same conditions during qualifying examinations, a situation which result to dropping out of school by those who could not cope.

He spoke on Thursday during the dissemination of baseline survey findings in Nassarawa and Kano Municipal Local Government Areas, tagged: “Inclusive Action for Adolescent Girls Education in Kano state (I-AGE), organized by the Adolescent Health and Information Project (AHIP).

He advocated for the scrapping of qualifying examinations in Kano Secondary Schools.

 

Alhaji Mua’azu  maintained that  qualifying examination is the  major factor militating against in girls education in Kano state.

According to him, , “in the olden days, we were given the opportunity to write mock examinations, which motivated students to redouble their efforts in exhibiting reading culture, and came out with flying colors, but today, reverse is the case.”

lAnother Community Leader, Malam Suleiman Rabiu Kofar Nassarawa, supported Alhaji Mua’azu’s submission, pointing out that most students drop out from their schools due to their inability to pass the qualifying examinations, even as their parents cannot afford to pay the examination fees.

In his presentation, the Facilitator, Salisu Galadima said the programme focused on how to improve school retention and completion rate for adolescent girls in Kano State.

“This intervention seeks to improve school retention and completion rate for adolescent girls in Kano State, Nigeria through the deployment of the Gender Empowerment and Development Organising Resources (GEADOR) strategy for mobilizing key stakeholders and resource for facilitating increased retention and completion rates in the target state, ” he added.

AHIP Programme Officer, Hajiya Amina Raji said,  ” today’s event: baseline validation meeting is designed to give feedback about findings from the baseline and accountability survey.

“The meeting will also identify an already existing practices and strategies to partner with in communities to improve girl child retention and completion of their education.

” The will also ensure demonstration of accountability and strengthen partnerships with communities, CBO s and traditional institutions for additional support and resources.”

Our Correspondent reports that the survey conducted by I–AGE discovered that, poverty contributes to about 90 per cent  of students dropouts, especially among girls secondary Schools in Nasarawa and Kano Municipal local government area.

Communities where the survey were carried out includes Kawaji, Gwagwarwa, Gama,Tokarawa Gandun Albasa , Sharada and kofar Nassarawa.

All the participants expressed satisfaction with the survey, and urged government at all levels, to expedite action to promote enrollment, retention and completion of girls education.

 

 

 

