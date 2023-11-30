Sierra Leone Update: Why The Coup Attempt Failed- Col Issa Bangura

Sierra Leone Update: Why The Coup Attempt Failed- Col Issa Bangura

Thursday, November 30, 2023 7:18 am


Col Issa Bangura

Col Issa Bangura

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

The November 26 coup attempt was foiled at an early stage “ due to the gallantry and patriotism of the armed forces, particularly those loyal and nationalistic to the country.

This patriotism was triggered by reinforcements from the Presidential Guards”, revealed Defence Spokesman, Col Issa Bangura. He however admitted some moles within provided easy access into the armoury.

Independent investigations further revealed that the Ordinance division at the Murray Town Barracks, where majority of the country’s arsenals are located, was the ultimate target of the assailants, after previous attacks at the armoury at Wilberforce.

Leader booth, a bodyguard to former President Koroma, who was killed in the attack, was to lead the ultimate target at Murray Town Ordinance division.

It has become crystal clear that the November 26 coup attempt was a consciously conceived and purposefully executed act by forces, military, police and civilian, from within and outside the country.

The head of ECOWAS delegation on solidarity visit to President Bio, Dr Omar Toure, was clear in his response that “a standby force might be deployed, if need be, to Sierra Leone, to ensure stability in the security sector”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Uzor Maxim Uzoatu 58 mins ago

    Let’s Forge Patriotism in Nigeria
    Sergius Ogun 12 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Former Rep member dumps PDP
    13 hours ago

    Gov. Diri Presents N480.9bn 2024 Budget To Bayelsa Assembly
    Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake with the United States Assistant Secretary for Energy & Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt discussing at the Mines & Money conference in London 15 hours ago

    FG, US hold talks on funding mining projects in Nigeria
    Justice 15 hours ago

    Drugs: Quatar based Nigerian business man sentenced to two years imprisonment
    17 hours ago

    Covalensedigital and inq. Nigeria Partner to offer SaaS Solutions for MVNOs in Nigeria
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara being decorated with the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem by ACG Rev. Canon Charles Hart during the Emblem Launch at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday 17 hours ago

    Fubara to provide jobs for Legionnaires’ children, launches Armed Forces emblem with N30m
    Chernor Bah 17 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup Attempt Death Toll High, Assailants Now On Escape Mission- Information Minister