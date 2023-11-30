Sierra Leone: Tribute to the Army Sergeant Who Sacrificed His Life to Quell the Attempted Coup

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Sergeant Bashiru Sahid Conteh was killed by his own colleague in a fierce exchange of gun shots at Wilberforce armoury during the diabolical attack in the early hours on Sunday 26, 2023.

A young, brilliant and skilful soldier, he was groomed into the military by his late senior brother, Lt Col A S Conteh, who was also a frontline and patriotic army officer, also died on active service to the country.

Late Sergeant Bashiru Conteh fought hard and tirelessly on that sad Sunday morning. He was among those who resisted the entry and capture of Wilberforce armoury by the attempted coup assailants.

Counted among the 14 military personnel the government officially pronounced dead resulting from the sad episode, unofficial sources however put the dead figures higher.

Military sources say he fought defending the country till the last breath of his life.

His colleagues in the military revealed that he was prompt to duties and exhibited the highest esteem to army etiquettes, norms and values.

Other military sources say his passion for the military is unparalleled, with a sound promising future.

His death, in the early hours of last Sunday 26, is symbolic to a post conflict nation that fought a bitter 11 year old war, that there are army personnel who remain loyal to the country, even at the threat of their lives. Bashiru was among these patriotic military personnel.

He was a likeable and friendly personality, even outside the military circles.

May his gentle soul, for the defence of the country, rest in perpetual peace.