Kano: NDLEA seizes 15,193.365 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

Thursday, November 30, 2023 2:35 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

In a combined efforts with sister-security agencies, the Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and its Special Command at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), have confiscated and burnt 15,193.365, kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, NDLEA Kano Command Public Relations Officer, in a Statement released on behalf of the Commander, on Monday, said: “Today, we gather here, not  to witness, but also to participate in the public

destruction of a significant volµme of narcotic drugs and  psychotropic substances that were seized by the gallant officers of  the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command;  and the Special Command at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).”

Our Correspondent reports that between October 8,  2020 and October 17,  2023, a combined weight of narcotic drugs   seized. 15,193.365, kilograms of Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic substances

Cannabis Sativa took 9,824.098 kilograms; Cocaine: 1.8665 kilograms; 4,694.298: kilograms of Psychotropic substances; 9 . grams of

Methamphetamine; among other illicit and expired drugs.

The Narcotic Agency further warned dealers, traffickers, peddlers and users of illicit drugs, to stay clear of Kano, as it keeps synergizing with sister-security agencies to make  Kano a drug-free society.

 

 

