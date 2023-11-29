Fubara to provide jobs for Legionnaires’ children, launches Armed Forces emblem with N30m

Siminalayi Fubara, Legionnaires’ children, Armed Forces emblem ,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has promised to provide jobs for legionnaires’ children in the state.

He said that he understands that people are looking forward to enjoying improved personal economy in a peaceful environment and his administration will not do anything that will take away such hope from them but work to actualise it.

Fubara made the statement at the 2024 Armed Forces Emblem Appeal Fund Launching that took place at the banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Sir Fubara noted that without hope, it will be difficult for anybody to find any reason to live with optimism, which is why Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is instructive because it is driven to restore lost hope in Nigerians by improving the national economy.

“For us as a government, we believe, understand, and also appreciate that the only thing that keeps a man going is when he has hope. When you don’t have hope as a human being, you are gone.

“The government of today did not make a mistake by christening their mantra, “Renewed Hope Agenda”. This hope is what we as a government will not take away from you. Rather, we will give you everything to see that there is hope.”

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the war veterans, both fallen and living, for making invaluable sacrifices that have kept Nigeria as a united country.

Identifying with legionnaires, Governor Fubara said as a child of a soldier, he recalled how his late mother used to benefit from such welfare donations made on days like this.

The governor who, on behalf of the State government launched the emblem with N30M, and promised to also redeem previous financial grant made to them.

In his opening address, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, said war veterans, fallen and living, had shown greater love in defending the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria and ensured that its citizenry live in peace.

Dr. Danagogo requested reciprocal gestures to the patriots by the citizenry in appreciating the heroic efforts and also to inspire them to do more with necessary support that will cushion the pains that the war veterans had suffered, and the surviving members of the families of those who had paid the supreme price.

“We therefore, beseech your support now and always, so that the labours of these selfless

compatriots, shall not be in vain. So that those fighting for us, right now, will be inspired. I invite you all to donate to the cause of these veterans, their widows and families. If you can give cash, let it create impact. If you can offer prayers, let it be effective. If it is job, let it be sustaining. But by all means,

donate for the families of these forgotten patriots.”

On his part, Chairman, Rivers State Command of Nigerian Legion, Area Controller General, (ACG) Rev.Canon Charles Hart, remarked that the emblem appeal launch event kick-starts 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration to honour military officers who had paid the supreme price while enthroning and sustaining peace, unity, freedom and protection of Nigeria.

ACG Hart said, in January 2023, the State government had promised the legion a grant of one hundred million naira as welfare support, which is yet to be released to them. He also hinted that because of a lack of fund, fifty students currently on the legion’s scholarship scheme risk dropping out of school and appealed for kind financial support.