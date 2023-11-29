FG, US hold talks on funding mining projects in Nigeria

FG, US hold talks on funding mining projects in Nigeria

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 6:10 pm


Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake with the United States Assistant Secretary for Energy & Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt discussing at the Mines & Money conference in London

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake with the United States Assistant Secretary for Energy & Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt discussing at the Mines & Money conference in London

On the sidelines of the Mines & Money conference holding in London, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake and United States Assistant Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources Geoffrey Pratt agreed to set up a team of officials of both countries to explore financing for credit to mining firms and infrastructures.

Pratt said his visit to Alake followed an earlier meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who sought the support of the US for the country’s economic revival.

He said the US would like to be Nigeria’s partner of choice in developing the solid minerals sector and was interested in the reforms announced by the Minister in his address at the plenary of the conference.

Noting that the United States has various institutions and laws which encourage direct foreign investment, Pyatt said he would notify the agencies to collaborate with their Nigerian counterparts to work out the framework.

Responding, Dr. Alake said the gesture was music to his ears

as the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has launched a seven point agenda as its roadmap to reposition the sector.

He highlighted the establishment of the new Solid Minerals Development Company, a new security architecture to ensure safety of mine operations and data generation on a massive scale to derisk the sector.

He said the credit facility and foreign direct investment promised by the United States would be in the mutual interest of both countries because energy minerals such as lithium are critical to the global crusade for clean energy and necessary for the  manufacture of electric cars.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    54 mins ago

    Edo 2024: Former Rep member dumps PDP
    Gov Fubara 2 hours ago

    Gov. Diri Presents N480.9bn 2024 Budget To Bayelsa Assembly
    Justice 4 hours ago

    Drugs: Quatar based Nigerian business man sentenced to two years imprisonment
    6 hours ago

    Covalensedigital and inq. Nigeria Partner to offer SaaS Solutions for MVNOs in Nigeria
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara being decorated with the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem by ACG Rev. Canon Charles Hart during the Emblem Launch at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday 6 hours ago

    Fubara to provide jobs for Legionnaires’ children, launches Armed Forces emblem with N30m
    Chernor Bah 6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup Attempt Death Toll High, Assailants Now On Escape Mission- Information Minister
    President Tinubu at the National Assembly 7 hours ago

    Updated/President Tinubu: Security, Job Creation, Poverty Reduction Top Priorities of 2024 Budget
    Scene of fire at Hydropet Petroleum Station at Rumuokrushi axis of Port Harcourt today Tuesday November 28. 8 hours ago

    Residents raise alarm over possible explosion after Port Harcourt Gas Station fire