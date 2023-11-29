Drugs: Quatar based Nigerian business man sentenced to two years imprisonment

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 6:01 pm


Justice

Akin Kuponiyi

A Nigerian business man,Ngene Chinecherem Oscar, based in Oman Quatar,has been sentenced to two years imprisonment or  a fine of N1.5 million for the offence of exportation of11.5 kilogrammes of Canabis Sativa  and 600 grammes of Tramadol 225 mg.

In a two count charge filed before the court by NDLEA prosecuting counsel Barrister Augustine Nwagu,it was stated that  Ngene Chinecherem Oscar, male, adult, on or about the 5th day of October 2023 during the outward clearance of passengers of Qatar Airways flight to Doha at the Departure Hall of Terminal 11, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja – Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority exported 11.10 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin and LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In count two of the charge Ngene Chinecherem Oscar, male, adult, same time and place without lawful authority exported 600 grammes of Tramadol 225mg, a narcotic drug similar to,Heroin and LSD and thereby committed an offence contrary to and  punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

When the charge was read to him,the defendant pleaded guilty, there after Mr Augustine Nwagu after reviewing the fact of the case urged the court to convict him.,

The presiding Judge, Honorable Justice Nicholas Oweibo,convicted him accordingly, thereafter,the defendant’s counsel  Uche  Okoronkwo pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.

In his judgement,Justice Oweibo sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment or option of N1.5 million fine.

 

