Man arrested with stolen military pistol, ammunition in Edo

Monday, November 27, 2023 5:06 pm


The recovered pistol

By Jethro Ibileke

Operatives of Edo State Police Command have recovered a fully loaded military service pistol from a 28-year-old man, Abubakar Abdulrahman.

The suspect was arrested at his residence in Bieneja Community, South-Ibie, Etsako West local government area of the State.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the suspect was arrested with the Para Pistol with breach No. TH10518 and 13 rounds of 9mm live ammunition on 5 November, 2023.

According to him, detectives at the firearms section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), acted on credible intelligence, stormed the suspect’s residence, arrested and recovered the firearm from him.

“The suspect made statement and confessed that he stole the pistol and its ammunition from the house of a retired Colonel from the Nigeria Army who is currently based in United States of America on medical vacation.

“The suspect will soon be charge to court,” Nwabuzor said.

