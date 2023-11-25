Tinubu committed to endearing educational legacies – UNIBEN Chancellor

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, James Ayatse, has said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the establishment of worthy and endearing legacies for Nigerians, particularly in the education sector.

He stated this on Friday in Benin at the 48th Convocation cum 53rd Founders’ Day ceremonies of the University.

He noted that the institution has continued to make giant strides in providing quality education for the people despite daunting challenges.

He stated, “It has demonstrated commitment to the provisional of modern facilities for the training of first-class products who are responsive to the needs of their society.

He commended UNIBEN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian and her team for the numerous accomplishments in the past four years, even as he maintained that the Vice Chancellor’s purposeful leadership has continued to project the school positively.

The Chancellor congratulated the graduands on their successes in the final exams and urged them to be proud of the institution which according to him, places a high premium on excellence in accordance with the best global practices.

Earlier in her welcome address, Prof. Salami congratulated the graduands and advised them to be good ambassadors of the school.

She disclosed that a total of 178 students of the University bagged First Degrees as the Institution graduated 14, 254 students

The Vice Chancellor gave the breakdown of the class of degrees as First Class (178), Second Class Upper (4,353), Second Class Lower (8,607), Third Class (400), Pass (14), Diploma (5), Unclassified (576), Distinction (1) Credit (81) and Pass (39).