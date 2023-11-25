Radisson Hotel debuts in Benin, to create over 200 jobs

By Jethro Ibileke

To boost its tourism and hospitality potential, the Edo State government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the management of Hotel Group for the debut of the hotel in Benin City.

Speaking at the event, the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, that the event marked a significant milestone for the progress and development of the state.

Obaseki who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, added that the Radisson Hotel project represents a symbol of the State government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our state.

He said: “The hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognized as powerful catalyst for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investment and scio-cultural exchange.

“By embarking on this ambitious venture, we are signalling our firm belief in the potential of our state as a vibrant and thriving destination.”

Speaking earlier, the Senior Director (Development Africa), Radisson Hotel Group, Mr Erwan Garnier, disclosed that the 169-room hotel scheduled to open within the next 12 months, would be the Group’s 12th hotel in Nigeria and is expected to create over 200 jobs for Edo youths.

Garnier noted that the hotel array of scandinavian-inspired accommodation would range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite.

According to him, “Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel’s gastronomic offering will include a lobby bar and cafe, an all-day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill.

“To provide harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel’s gym and spa.

“With our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria, a key market in Africa for our scaled growth and sub-saharan Africa’s largest economy, the debut in Benin, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country.

“The Radisson hotel Benin as our first branded hotel outside Lagos and Abuja, will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria,” he said.

Garnier further explained that Radisson Hotel in Benin would play a significant role in promoting tourism and business activities within Benin and Edo in general.

In her short remark, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Adaze Kalu, noted that the hotel will position Edo as a destination for capital.