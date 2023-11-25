Elemure seeks Ekiti State Government’s support of polytechnic project

The Elemure of Emure Ekiti, His Royal Majesty Oba Emmanuel Adebowale Adebayo, has called on the government of Ekiti State to support his community’s drive to establish the Emure Ekiti Polytechnic.

The monarch made the call when he led a delegation of the Elemure-in-Council on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, ahead of the upcoming Emure Ekiti Unity Day celebration on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

“Our visit is essentially to invite Your Excellency to Emure Unity Day 2023 which is a special edition, different from past celebrations in Emure Kingdom to encourage our vibrant youth in a group called Emure Ekiti Rebirth Agenda that initiated the noble project of establishing the Emure Ekiti-owned polytechnic in the Kingdom,” Oba Adebayo told Governor Oyebanji.

While thanking the Governor for appointing an Emure son, Hon. Ebenezer Boluwade, into his cabinet, the Kabiyesi also spoke of several critical needs requiring the intervention of the State government.

“We implore the government to put pressure on the National Boundary Commission towards resolving the lingering Emure Ekiti/Supare boundary dispute in which the State government intervened in April 2021,” Oba Adebayo said, stressing, “about twelve kilometres of Ekiti land (Ekiti State) is currently encroached and occupied by Akoko people (Ondo State).”

Continuing, the traditional ruler sought the support of the State government in the provision of an ambulance for the General Hospital in the community, the rehabilitation of township roads, the reconstruction of inter-state roads in the Local Government and the renovation of the main palace building.

Oba Adebayo urged the Ekiti State government to act on the abandoned artic refrigerated warehouse sited in the town by the Federal Government in 2014. “The project was initiated to minimize post-harvest loss of agricultural produce, a 7.8-hectare parcel of land was acquired, surveyed and a certificate of occupancy issued by the State Government,” he said, adding, “The contract was awarded, and the contractor was mobilized but failed to move to site, thus the project was abandoned.”

Replying, Governor Oyebanji assured the Elemure that he had noted the requests of the Emure Ekiti community and that his administration will address them so that the impact of government can truly be felt at the grassroots level.