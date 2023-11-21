Pro-democracy group hails Appeal Court judgement on Kano guber election

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 2:23 pm


Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Pro-democracy group, Nigeria League of Women Voters (NILOWV), has hailed the Appeal Court verdict that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing it as very healthy to democracy.

Adressing journalists in Kano, chairperson of the group in the state, Hajiya Halima Rogo, said the Appeal Court decision reflected the wishes of the people.

They expressed  their  full support and unwavering confidence in the Appeal Court decision, and hoped that the Supreme Court will also give victory to the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

According to her: “The verdict declaring Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the rightful winner is a testament to the strength of our democratic institutions and the rule of law.Throughout this electoral process, we have remained committed to upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and respect for the

legal framework governing our electoral system.

“The Court’s thorough review and affirmation of the election results underscore the credibility of

the democratic process and validate the will of the people.

” Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna’s victory is not merely a personal achievement but a triumph for the collective voice and aspirations of the electorate. His leadership qualities, dedication to public

service, and vision for our state resonate with the hopes and dreams of our citizens.

“As we move forward, it is imperative that we rally behind the upheld decision, set aside any differences, and work together towards the common goal of progress and development for our

state.

” This verdict should serve as a unifying force to consolidate our efforts in building a brighter future for all.We urge all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, to embrace this outcome

with grace and dignity.

” We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Abba Kabir Yusuf and his team, aiming for a collaborative effort to foster a brighter future for Kano.

” Let us channel our energies into fostering unity, promoting good governance, and advancing the

interests of our people.In conclusion, we extend our congratulations to Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna on his confirmation as the rightful winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

“May his tenure be marked by prosperity, inclusivity, and advancements that benefit every citizen

of our beloved state.”

 

 

 

