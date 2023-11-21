Fubara charges new Rivers Commissioner of Police to be professional in crime fighting

*CP Olatunji Disu assures of adopting a proactive policing strategy.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu to bring to his depth of experience and be thoroughly professional in fighting crime and criminality in the State.

As a leader , he reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly to ensure the peace and development of the State

The governor gave the charge on Monday when he received on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, CP Olatunji Disu, who had assumed duties as the 45th commissioner of police in the State.

“We believe that your coming, not just as a new person but somebody who already understands Rivers State, will be an added advantage for us. And I want you to be professional.”

Governor Fubara promised the support and cooperation of the state government to strengthen the capacity of the police to discharge its responsibility.

“As you support the dream and aspirations of our President on his Renewed Hope Agenda, know that the state government has a listening ear. The government will not request anything abnormal. The only thing the government will request is to fight crime justly, help to keep the peace and be fair to all.”

In his address, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu assured of adopting a proactive policing strategy that will deplore efficient surveillance, and mutual trust within the rank and file and from members of the public in protecting lives and property.

CP Disu further assured the governor that he will devote his time to ensuring an atmosphere of peace wherein Rivers people feel safer while making it difficult for criminals to operate.