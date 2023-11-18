Despite Appeal Court judgement, Governor Yusuf sends 150 post graduate students to India

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Determined to carry on with his post graduate foreign scholarship programme, Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has sent the fourth batch of 150 post graduate students to India for further studies.

The departure of the beneficiaries to India via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), came before the Court of Appeal judgement annuling the election Governor Yusuf, Friday afternoon.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, Friday afternoon, affirmed the judgement of the Kano governorship election tribunal, giving victory to Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

But Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called for calm, insisting that his legal team will pursue justice up to the apex court.

He had called on his supporters to remain law-abiding and move about their normal businesses without fear of favour.

However, the fourth batch of 150 graduates, out of the 1,001 indigenous students that graduated with first-class and sponsored by Kano state government to study abroad, have been airlifted to India for their Masters Degree programmes in various disciplines.

The aircraft, carrying the beneficiaries, departed MAKIA at about 7:30am on Friday at the presence of Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofarmata and other government officials.

The flight would touch at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, before taking off to India.

Speaking immediately after the take off of the flight, Dr Kofarmata said the departure of the fourth batch is in continuation of the government’s commitment towards implementation of 1,001 postgraduate scholarship programme for 2023/2024.

He said the beneficiaries, when arrived in India, would be taken to various universities for commencement of their Masters Degree programmes.

Dr Kofarmata noted that the students are first class graduate who were meriteriously selected based on their performance in undergraduate.

The Commissioner explained that the beneficiaries would study in internationally competitive areas of professionalism to bridge the manpower gap in the state and across the nation.

“A total of 550 students are the first batch who are going to eight reputable universities to study in internationally competitive areas of professionalism to bridge the manpower gap in the state and across the nation.

“The students are also expected to acquire experience, skills, and knowledge with the view to revamp the state commercial status and explore other potential for socio-economic development,” he said

He recalled that the first batch, comprised of 140 students departed to India immediately after the flagoff ceremony of the programme on October 20, while in the second batch of 33 graduates were airlifted to study in Islamic University, Uganda on October 20.

He said the airlifts of the graduates to study Masters Degree programmes in various universities abroad was in fulfillment of the campaign promises of governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the state.

The Commissioner added that: “As you can see the beneficiaries, their parents, well wishers, and other good people of the state are joyously celebrating the policy and continue praying for the success of the government in discharging its duties to the state.”

The beneficiaries also eulogiesed governor Yusuf for his for the gesture and fulfilment of his campaign promises to revive the policy introduced by the former governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.