President Weah Pleads For More Time To Clean Up Mess Inherited

President Weah Pleads For More Time To Clean Up Mess Inherited

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 7:46 pm


President George  Weah and Joseph Boakai

President George  Weah and Joseph Boakai

 

Abubakar Hashim

Voting has just ended in today’s run off elections, with collation of results to be compiled after those on the queue have voted.

President Weah remains upbeat and in high spirit, pleading to Liberians for more time to “ clean up the mess “.

It is a tightly contested election judging from the results of the first round. Weah polled 43. 83%, while Boakai got 43.44, a difference of 7,126 votes. This is the closest vote margin in the county’s 4th democratic transition since the end of the brutal 14 year old war.

Weah, who is more popular with the youth, is now asking for more time to clean up the decades of mess he inherited, while Boakai is basking on the wind if “change”, particularly from the working and middle class.

Liberia is the oldest African republic, peopled with men and women of high intellect. It is resource rich, but has a high level of chronic poverty and infrastructural underdevelopment

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Head, ECOWAS Elders Forum , Goodluck Jonathan and Liberia’s NEC boss, Davidetta Brown-Lansana 2 hours ago

    ECOWAS, NEC Call For Peaceful Election Today
    Francisca Chiejina 3 hours ago

    Why I dumped medicine for classical music – Francisca Chiejina
    Francesca Chiejina performing at the 2023 MUSON Festival. 3 hours ago

    From medicine to music: How Francesca Chiejina is taking the world by storm
    George Weah casting his vote 4 hours ago

    President Weah, Boakai, Others Vote in Today’s Run-Off Election
    Mr Femi Falana, SAN 4 hours ago

    Falana tells Israel: Unarmed innocent citizens in Palestine should be spared
    First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON delivering the keynote address at the presentation of financial support to of N422.750m to 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in Abuja 5 hours ago

    First Lady Commends Strength, Resilience, Sacrifices of Widows and Orphans of Armed Forces
    Gov Siminalayi Fubara3 5 hours ago

    Fubara vows to surpass predecessors in projects delivery, despite challenges 
    Investors  from diasporal who are keen on solid minerals sector led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of Nigerians in Daispora commission (NiDCOM) in a group photo with the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a courtsy visit to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office in Abuja, on Monday 13th, 2023. 6 hours ago

    Nigerians in Diaspora Investors, Crucial Partners For Solid Minerals Development – Alake