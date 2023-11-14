President Weah Pleads For More Time To Clean Up Mess Inherited

Abubakar Hashim

Voting has just ended in today’s run off elections, with collation of results to be compiled after those on the queue have voted.

President Weah remains upbeat and in high spirit, pleading to Liberians for more time to “ clean up the mess “.

It is a tightly contested election judging from the results of the first round. Weah polled 43. 83%, while Boakai got 43.44, a difference of 7,126 votes. This is the closest vote margin in the county’s 4th democratic transition since the end of the brutal 14 year old war.

Weah, who is more popular with the youth, is now asking for more time to clean up the decades of mess he inherited, while Boakai is basking on the wind if “change”, particularly from the working and middle class.

Liberia is the oldest African republic, peopled with men and women of high intellect. It is resource rich, but has a high level of chronic poverty and infrastructural underdevelopment