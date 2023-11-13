I have been vindicated, says Uzodimma

Reelected Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said that his victory at the governorship election on Saturday, November 11, 2023, has vindicated him as the real winner of the same election in 2019 which he wrestled only through the courts after some people had conspired to deny him the seat.

Governor Uzodimma spoke on Sunday at the Government House Chapel after Mass.

Addressing the congregation, he expressed how happy and thankful he is to God for making it possible for him to win overwhelmingly again in the governorship election.

Governor Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress was declared winner of the election with 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivalries – Sen. Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (71,503 votes) and Sen. Athan Achonu of the Labour Party ( 64,081 votes ).

An elated reelected Governor Uzodimma recalled with nostalgia how he was denied his well deserved victory in 2019 as some people conspired to remove his votes from 388 polling units, a situation that made him to embark on a tortuous court process that ended at the Supreme Court which ruled in his favour and for his mandate was restored on January 15, 2020.

He expressed joy and gratitude to God over his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Imo State, saying that he has been vindicated on his claim of winning the 2019 governorship election of Imo State.

The Governor thanked those who contributed in one way or the other to make his overwhelming victory possible, adding that it will spur him for more action in the service of Imo State.

“First I thank the God Almighty for the victory and His goodness to all Imo citizens and for answering our prayers.”

The Governor appreciated the commitment of his Party, the APC at the National and State levels and all members of the Party for showing extraordinary commitment before, during and after the election process, noting that “once you are with God you fear not.”

Governor Uzodimma thanked the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NIP) for their resilience and for standing firm in the face of intimidation to undermine his government.

He also thanked the National Campaign Council led by the Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, the APC Deputy National Chairman South, Chief Emma Enukwu, the APC Imo State Chairman, Macdonald Ebere and others who worked so hard to help secure the victory.

He also thanked the Civil Servants for their support and show of love and assured he will reciprocate.

Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude to the Traditional Rulers and the State Council of Elders for their show of love and commitment to a united Imo State.

In the same vein, he appreciated the Sole Administrators of the 27 LGAs of the State, saying that they made it possible for him to win in all the 27 Councils, the first time such a thing is happening in the history of Imo State.

The Governor commended the resilience of INEC, saying they refused to be blackmailed, and instead, stood firm and did their job according to the law.

He also thanked the Security Agencies who mobilised and exhibited high level of professionalism and ensured proper coordination and synergy among themselves thereby making Imo State proud and the envy of the other States where the elections held.

Concluding, the Governor thanked his wife, Chioma for her invaluable support, assuring everyone that he will do his best to be like the legendary former Governor of Imo State, late Sam Mbakwe.

Governor Uzodimma added: “My heart is full of joy and grateful to all.

“My good people of Imo State, I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s (Saturday’s) election.

“Your trust in me to continue leading our dear State is both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.

“As we embark on the next level of Shared Prosperity, rest assured that your interests will remain at the forefront of my administration. I extend a hand to my fellow contenders from other parties, urging them to join me in a united effort to build and uplift our one and only dear State. In the spirit of inclusivity, we will operate a government that transcends political differences for the benefit of all.

“I express profound gratitude to every member of my team, our great party and every citizen of Imo for your unwavering support. Our State is progressing because of your collective efforts.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (@inecnigeria) and its officials for ensuring a fair and neutral electoral process.

“I also appreciate the dedication of the security agencies in maintaining peace during the exercise.

“A special thanks to the leader of our great Party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly guidance throughout the electioneering period. Together, let us continue the journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive lmo State.

“Thank you, Ndi Imo, for your trust and

confidence. Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights.

“Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights.”