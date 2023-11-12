#ImoDecides: APC Wins in Results from all the 27 LGAs

#ImoDecides: APC Wins in Results from all the 27 LGAs

Sunday, November 12, 2023 9:05 am


Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, with his wife, Chioma, casting their ballot at Polling Unit 32 Ekwenja Okwu, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East during the governorship election in Imo State... Saturday

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, with his wife, Chioma, casting their ballot at Polling Unit 32 Ekwenja Okwu, Ozuh Omuma, Oru East during the governorship election in Imo State… Saturday

Jethro Ibileke

In the results for 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, the All Progressives Congress swept all, followed by the Labour Party (LP). There are 27 LGAs in Imo.

Below are the results:

#ImoDecides
(1) ABOH MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 111, 207

Accredited voters: 16, 084

APC: 9, 638
LP: 2, 455
PDP: 1, 724

Valid votes: 15415
Rejected votes: 375
Total votes cast: 15790

#ImoDecides
(2) AHIAZU MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 98, 887
Accredited voters: 16, 097

APC: 8, 369
LP: 2, 213
PDP: 3, 507

Valid votes: 15, 353
Rejected votes: 525
Total votes cast: 15, 878

#ImoDecides
(3) EHIME MBANO LGA

Reg Voters. 79, 212

Accredited Voters 13, 027

APC. 6, 632
LP 4, 958
PDP 681

#ImoDecides
(4) EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 91, 272
Accredited voters: 16, 971

APC: 8, 473
LP: 3, 332
PDP: 2, 737

Valid votes: 16, 282
Rejected votes: 458
Total votes cast: 16, 740

#ImoDecides
(5) IDEATO NORTH LGA

Reg Voters. 86, 905

Accredited Voters. 9, 609

APC: 5, 271
APGA: 85
LP: 1, 522
PDP: 2, 062

#ImoDecides
(6) IDEATO SOUTH LGA

Registered voters: 79, 361
Accredited voters: 21, 935

APC: 16, 891
LP: 1, 649
PDP: 2, 469

Valid votes: 21, 370
Rejected votes: 280
Total votes cast: 21, 650

#ImoDecides
(7) IHITTE/UBOMA (ISINWEKE) LGA

Reg Voters. 52, 108

Accredited Voters. 17, 537

APC. 11, 099
APGA: 61
LP: 2, 766
PDP: 3, 077

#ImoDecides
(8) IKEDURU IHO LGA

Reg Voters. 119,987

Accredited Voters. 33,662

APC 22, 356
LP 1, 877
PDP 7, 258

Valid votes 32, 183
Rejected votes 529
Total vote cas 32712

#ImoDecides
(9) ISIALA MBANO (UMUELEMAI) LGA

Registered voters: 99076
Accredited voters: 15911

APC: 10, 860
LP: 2, 419
PDP: 1, 659

Valid votes: 15, 712
Rejected votes: 329
Total votes cast: 15, 531

 

#ImoDecides
(10) ISU UMUNDUGBA LGA

Registered voters: 55203
Accredited voters: 15974

APC: 11, 312
LP: 1253
PDP: 2508

Valid votes: 15776
Rejected votes: 156
Total votes cast: 15932

#ImoDecides
(11) MBAITOLI (NWAORIEUBI) LGA

Reg Voters. 153, 283

Accredited Voters. 24, 186

APC: 12, 556
APG 222
LP: 4, 007
PDP: 5, 343

#ImoDecides
(12) NGOR OKPALA UMUNEKE LGA

Registered voters: 102, 048
Accredited voters: 22, 111

APC: 14, 143
LP: 2, 716
PDP: 3, 451

Valid votes: 21, 492
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 22, 003

#ImoDecides
(13) NJABA NNENASA LGA

Accredited voters: 12, 098

APC: 811
LP: 995
PDP: 2, 404

Valid votes: 1, 1736
Rejected votes: 294
Total votes cast: 12, 030

#ImoDecides
(14) NKWERRE LGA

Registered voters: 59, 926
Accredited voters: 26, 993

APC: 22, 488
LP: 1, 320
PDP: 2, 632

Valid votes: 26, 764
Rejected votes: 142
Total votes cast: 26, 906

#ImoDecides
(15) NWANGELE (ONU-NWANGELE AMAIGBO) LGA

Registered voters: 55, 535
Accredited voters: 33, 259

APC: 29, 282
LP: 895
PDP: 2, 132

Valid votes: 32, 597
Rejected votes: 362
Total votes cast: 32, 959

#ImoDecides
(16) OBOWO OTOKO LGA

Registered voters: 68, 690
Accredited voters: 22, 214

APC: 17, 514
LP: 3, 404
PDP: 711

Valid votes: 21, 907
Rejected votes: 264
Total votes cast: 22, 171

#ImoDecides
(17) OGUTA LGA

Registered voters: 95152
Accredited voters: 64260

APC: 57310
LP: 1941
PDP: 2653

Valid votes: 63675
Rejected votes: 271
Total votes cast: 63947

#ImoDecides
(18) OHAJI EGBEMA MMAHU-EGBEMA LGA

Reg Voters. 107, 456

Accredited Voters. 21, 366

APC 14, 9632
APGA 147
LP 1, 506
PDP 3, 694

#ImoDecides
(19) OKIGWE LGA

Registered voters: 75, 410
Accredited voters: 63, 935

APC: 55, 585
LP: 2, 655
PDP: 1, 688

Valid votes: 62, 970
Rejected votes: 965
Total votes cast: 63, 935

#ImoDecides
(20) ONUIMO OKWE LGA

Registered voters: 36, 717
Accredited voters: 18, 405

APC: 13, 134
LP: 17, 53
PDP: 2, 676

Valid votes: 18, 240
Rejected votes: 36
Total votes cast: 18, 276

#ImoDecides
(21) ORLU LGA

Reg Voters. 103, 223

Accredited Voters. 49, 229

APC. 37, 614

APGA. 1, 711

LP 2, 424

PDP. 3, 690

 

#ImoDecides
(22) ORSU (AWO IDEMILI) LGA

Registers voters: 56, 996
Accredited voters: 19, 939

APC: 18, 003
LP: 813
PDP: 624

Valid votes: 19, 589
Rejected votes: 206
Total votes cast: 19, 795

#ImoDecides
(23) ORU EAST LGA

Registered voters: 85, 080
Accredited voters: 74, 324

APC: 67, 315
LP: 3, 443
PDP: 2, 202

Valid votes: 74, 286
Rejected votes: 04
Total votes cast: 74, 290

#ImoDecides
(24) ORU WEST (MGBIDI) LGA

Reg Voters.

Accredited Voters.

APC: 38726
APGA: 275
LP: 1867
PDP: 987

#ImoDecides
(25) OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA

Registers voters: 134, 169
Accredited voters: 11, 110

APC: 5, 324
LP: 2, 914
PDP: 2, 180

Valid. 10, 813
Rejected 241
Total votes cast 11, 054

#ImoDecides
(26) OWERRI NORTH (ORIE URATTA) LGA

Registered voters: 134, 555
Accredited voters: 18, 398

APC: 8, 536
LP: 4, 386
PDP: 3, 449

Valid votes: 17, 440
Rejected votes: 576
Total votes cast: 18, 016

#ImoDecides
(27) OWERRI WEST (UMUGUMA) LGA

Registered voters: 140242
Accredited voters: 16296

APC: 9205
LP: 2597
PDP: 3305

Valid votes: 15712
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 16223

 

Grand Total:

APC

LP

PDP

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Francesca Chiejina performing at the 2023 MUSON Festival. 11 mins ago

    From medicine to music: How Francesca Chiejina is taking the world by storm
    George Weah casting his vote 55 mins ago

    President Weah, Boakai, Others Vote in Today’s Run-Off Election
    Mr Femi Falana, SAN 1 hour ago

    Falana tells Israel: Unarmed innocent citizens in Palestine should be spared
    First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON delivering the keynote address at the presentation of financial support to of N422.750m to 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in Abuja 2 hours ago

    First Lady Commends Strength, Resilience, Sacrifices of Widows and Orphans of Armed Forces
    Gov Siminalayi Fubara3 2 hours ago

    Fubara vows to surpass predecessors in projects delivery, despite challenges 
    Investors  from diasporal who are keen on solid minerals sector led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of Nigerians in Daispora commission (NiDCOM) in a group photo with the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, during a courtsy visit to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office in Abuja, on Monday 13th, 2023. 3 hours ago

    Nigerians in Diaspora Investors, Crucial Partners For Solid Minerals Development – Alake
    Johnson Babalola 5 hours ago

    A Lesson in Perspective: Understanding Justice through Otiko and His Peers
    6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Group appeal to all stakeholders