BREAKING! Uzodimma wins Imo governorship election

Sunday, November 12, 2023 10:31 am
By Jethro Ibileke
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Hope Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 11 November, 2023 Imo State gubernatorial election.
Uzodimma polled a total of 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rival, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 71, 503 votes.
Candidate of the Labour Party, Athan Achonu came distant third with 64, 081 votes, while Anthony Ejiogu of APGA came fourth.
The returning officer of the election, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, declared Uzodimma winner and returned elected.
Uzodimma scored the majority votes in the 27 local government areas.
See all the results from the 27 local government areas below.
(1) ABOH MBAISE LGA
Registered voters: 111, 207
Accredited voters: 16, 084
APC: 9, 638
LP: 2, 455
PDP: 1, 724
Valid votes: 15415
Rejected votes: 375
Total votes cast: 15790
(2) AHIAZU MBAISE LGA
Registered voters: 98, 887
Accredited voters: 16, 097
APC: 8, 369
LP: 2, 213
PDP: 3, 507
Valid votes: 15, 353
Rejected votes: 525
Total votes cast: 15, 878
(3) EHIME MBANO LGA
Reg Voters. 79, 212
Accredited Voters 13, 027
APC. 6, 632
LP 4, 958
PDP 681
(4) EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA
Registered voters: 91, 272
Accredited voters: 16, 971
APC: 8, 473
LP: 3, 332
PDP: 2, 737
Valid votes: 16, 282
Rejected votes: 458
Total votes cast: 16, 740
(5) IDEATO NORTH LGA
Reg Voters. 86, 905
Accredited Voters. 9, 609
APC: 5, 271
APGA: 85
LP: 1, 522
PDP: 2, 062
(6) IDEATO SOUTH LGA
Registered voters: 79, 361
Accredited voters: 21, 935
APC: 16, 891
LP: 1, 649
PDP: 2, 469
Valid votes: 21, 370
Rejected votes: 280
Total votes cast: 21, 650
(7) IHITTE/UBOMA (ISINWEKE) LGA
Reg Voters. 52, 108
Accredited Voters. 17, 537
APC. 11, 099
APGA: 61
LP: 2, 766
PDP: 3, 077
(8) IKEDURU IHO LGA
Reg Voters. 119,987
Accredited Voters. 33,662
APC 22, 356
LP 1, 877
PDP 7, 258
Valid votes 32, 183
Rejected votes 529
Total vote cas 32712
(9) ISIALA MBANO (UMUELEMAI) LGA
Registered voters: 99076
Accredited voters: 15911
APC: 10, 860
LP: 2, 419
PDP: 1, 659
Valid votes: 15, 712
Rejected votes: 329
Total votes cast: 15, 531
(10) ISU UMUNDUGBA LGA
Registered voters: 55203
Accredited voters: 15974
APC: 11, 312
LP: 1253
PDP: 2508
Valid votes: 15776
Rejected votes: 156
Total votes cast: 15932
(11) MBAITOLI (NWAORIEUBI) LGA
Reg Voters. 153, 283
Accredited Voters. 24, 186
APC: 12, 556
APG 222
LP: 4, 007
PDP: 5, 343
(12) NGOR OKPALA UMUNEKE LGA
Registered voters: 102, 048
Accredited voters: 22, 111
APC: 14, 143
LP: 2, 716
PDP: 3, 451
Valid votes: 21, 492
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 22, 003
(13) NJABA NNENASA LGA
Accredited voters: 12, 098
APC: 811
LP: 995
PDP: 2, 404
Valid votes: 1, 1736
Rejected votes: 294
Total votes cast: 12, 030
(14) NKWERRE LGA
Registered voters: 59, 926
Accredited voters: 26, 993
APC: 22, 488
LP: 1, 320
PDP: 2, 632
Valid votes: 26, 764
Rejected votes: 142
Total votes cast: 26, 906
(15) NWANGELE (ONU-NWANGELE AMAIGBO) LGA
Registered voters: 55, 535
Accredited voters: 33, 259
APC: 29, 282
LP: 895
PDP: 2, 132
Valid votes: 32, 597
Rejected votes: 362
Total votes cast: 32, 959
(16) OBOWO OTOKO LGA
Registered voters: 68, 690
Accredited voters: 22, 214
APC: 17, 514
LP: 3, 404
PDP: 711
Valid votes: 21, 907
Rejected votes: 264
Total votes cast: 22, 171
(17) OGUTA LGA
Registered voters: 95152
Accredited voters: 64260
APC: 57310
LP: 1941
PDP: 2653
Valid votes: 63675
Rejected votes: 271
Total votes cast: 63947
(18) OHAJI EGBEMA MMAHU-EGBEMA LGA
Reg Voters. 107, 456
Accredited Voters. 21, 366
APC 14, 9632
APGA 147
LP 1, 506
PDP 3, 694
(19) OKIGWE LGA
Registered voters: 75, 410
Accredited voters: 63, 935
APC: 55, 585
LP: 2, 655
PDP: 1, 688
Valid votes: 62, 970
Rejected votes: 965
Total votes cast: 63, 935
(20) ONUIMO OKWE LGA
Registered voters: 36, 717
Accredited voters: 18, 405
APC: 13, 134
LP: 17, 53
PDP: 2, 676
Valid votes: 18, 240
Rejected votes: 36
Total votes cast: 18, 276
(21) ORLU LGA
Reg Voters. 103, 223
Accredited Voters. 49, 229
APC. 37, 614
APGA. 1, 711
LP 2, 424
PDP. 3, 690
(22) ORSU (AWO IDEMILI) LGA
Registers voters: 56, 996
Accredited voters: 19, 939
APC: 18, 003
LP: 813
PDP: 624
Valid votes: 19, 589
Rejected votes: 206
Total votes cast: 19, 795
(23) ORU EAST LGA
Registered voters: 85, 080
Accredited voters: 74, 324
APC: 67, 315
LP: 3, 443
PDP: 2, 202
Valid votes: 74, 286
Rejected votes: 04
Total votes cast: 74, 290
(24) ORU WEST (MGBIDI) LGA
Reg Voters.
Accredited Voters.
APC: 38726
APGA: 275
LP: 1867
PDP: 987
(25) OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA
Registers voters: 134, 169
Accredited voters: 11, 110
APC: 5, 324
LP: 2, 914
PDP: 2, 180
Valid. 10, 813
Rejected 241
Total votes cast 11, 054
(26) OWERRI NORTH (ORIE URATTA) LGA
Registered voters: 134, 555
Accredited voters: 18, 398
APC: 8, 536
LP: 4, 386
PDP: 3, 449
Valid votes: 17, 440
Rejected votes: 576
Total votes cast: 18, 016
(27) OWERRI WEST (UMUGUMA) LGA
Registered voters: 140242
Accredited voters: 16296
APC: 9205
LP: 2597
PDP: 3305
Valid votes: 15712
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 16223
