Kogi guber: Voting begins

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State governorship election kicked to an early start on Saturday, 11 November. Electoral officials and materials arrived at various Polling Units before 8am in most places.

At the primary school Polling Unit, of Takete Ide/ Otafun Ward 07 of MopaMuro Local Government Area, the female Assistant Electoral Officer announced the guidelines of the voting process and urged the electorate to be orderly and peaceful.

Voting commenced at about 8:32 at the unit.

,Some policemen and other law enforcement operatives were on the ground to ensure compliance with the process.

The offcycle poll is holding in all 21 LGs of the state. 18 political parties and their are participating in the election. However, only four are in contention.

They are Usmsn Ododo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dino Melaiye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress. ADC and Muritarla Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

The poll is for the election of the successor of Governor Yahaya Bello, whose second tenure comes to a close on 27 Jan, 2024.

Data from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC indicate that the state boasts about 1.9 million registered voters. Less than that figure obtained their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, and experience shows that even less may turn up for voting as a result of voter apathy