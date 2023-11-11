#ImoDecides: Uzodimma commends conduct of election

#ImoDecides: Uzodimma commends conduct of election

Saturday, November 11, 2023 8:31 pm


Hope Uzodimma casting his vote

 

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies on the conduct of the governorship election in the state.

He also commended the orderly conduct of the voters as witnessed across the entire state.

According to him, “The conduct is very impressive. I want to also commend INEC. I want to also commend the security agencies on the kind of deployment they have done and how orderly the environment has become contrary to the ugly expectation that the environment will not be there for voting to take place,” he said.

“INEC has risen to the occasion, and everything seems to be going well.”

Speaking on low turnout of voters, the Imo governor said he is optimistic that more people will come out to cast their votes.

“It is not over yet. I just came to vote, and other people will still come to vote. But what I have seen here compared to what happened here last time is very impressive and it is our hope that more people will come,” Uzodinma added.

“My happiness is that we have the environment to conduct this election and people have come to exercise their franchise and voting is going on.

I think INEC has done well and we must commend them.

“The security agencies have properly deployed. The entire space is manned and occupied and people are responding positively and behaving themselves, so I think Imo state is good.

“I want the whole world to now see that there is peace here and the election, contrary to that ugly expectation, is going on free, fair and very credible.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Simon Ebegbulem, also declscribed the election as being peaceful. He commend the various security agencies and INEC for being organized.

Ebegbulem also commended the people of Ihitte-Uboma for voting massively for the incumbent Governor Uzodimma.

He said: “As we speak, Governor Hope Uzodimma wọn the 10 wards here and we also believe it’s the same in other areas of the state. This is just a way to thank him for the various political appointments he gave our people.

Even loyalists of the PDP and Labour Party worked for him when they see that the Governor warked well for them.”

 

 

 

 

 

