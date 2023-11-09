Protection of human rights sacrosanct to enforcing criminal justice- CP Gumel

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has made a strong case for respect and protection of human rights by law enforcement agencies while enforcing criminal justice. He stated this in his keynote address during the second edition of a one-day workshop on the administrtaion of criminal justice law (ACJL) for officers of the Kano State Police Command alongside other security agents organized by the Kano state Police Command in collaboration with the Kano State Branch of Magistrates Association of Nigeria, held at the Police Officers Mess, Bompai, Kano, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Our Correspondent in Kano, Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, recorded his voice.

Excerpts:

I am thankful to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and for giving us the opportunity to witness the second course of our capacity-building program. It would be recalled that on 15th August 2023, the Kano State Police Command, in conjunction with the Kano State Branch of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), conducted a Capacity Building Workshop for one hundred (100) Police Investigators and Prosecutors of the Command. The overall objective of the workshop was to educate and sensitize the police participants who regularly conduct investigations and prosecute cases in courts. The Workshop was aimed at refreshing and bringing them to a common understanding of the provisions of the newly introduced Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), 2019 other Rules and Directions relating to day-to-day police duties.

Today, I welcome you all for attending this esteemed gathering of the second edition of the workshop for selected Kano State Police Officers alongside other security agencies’ personnel, organized to discuss the crucial subject matters relating to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). This second edition of the workshop, holding today, is aimed at building upon the success achieved during the first edition and to provide for a more comprehensive understanding of the innovation contained in the ACJL.

Let me start by expressing my profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his continued support to the Police Command, and to all of you here present, who have taken the time out of your busy schedules. Your presence is a testament to your commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all the citizens of Kano State. I equally extend a warm welcome and sincere appreciation to our distinguished guests, trainers, and organizers who have made this event possible.

Participants, invited Guest Ladies and Gentlemen the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) holds immense significance in our pursuit for a just and fair society. It is the bedrock of our criminal justice system, encompassing the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability. No doubt, the advent of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) has brought about significant reforms in our criminal justice system and provided a comprehensive framework for the investigation, prosecution, and adjudication of criminal cases, and ensuring that the rights of both the accused and the victims are protected.

As law enforcement officers from diverse agencies, let us be reminded that it is our solemn duty and responsibility to uphold the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) to effectively implement its principles during the course of performing our law enforcement duties, which we are saddled with by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN). It is pertinent to note that a thorough understanding of this law is crucial in ensuring that justice is not only served, but is also seen to be served. Therefore, today’s workshop is directed towards equipping all the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the intricacies of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

It is on the forgoing that this training session, which is more of a Colloquium, has been scheduled to cover a wide range of topics, including the arrest and detention of suspects, investigation procedures, case management, and the protection of human rights. In this session, we have gathered a team of seasoned experts and experienced practitioners, who will share their insights and experiences, and provide you with valuable guidance and strategies that you all require to apply in the course of your day-to-day duties.

Additionally, let me emphasize the importance of collaboration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders, who are the implementers of the various innovative provisions in the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). It is an undisputed fact that effective joint training, communication, and coordination are vital for the smooth functioning of the criminal justice system. It is on this basis that we have brought these participants from diverse law enforcement agencies under one roof for this workshop, just to facilitate a deeper understanding of each other agencys roles, responsibilities, and processes, and to streamline all grey areas of the ACJL. By doing this together, we can ensure that the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) functions very well and brings about the desired change in the way and manner criminal cases are being handled in Kano State.

Going forward, I urge each and every one of you to keenly participate in the workshop and make it engaging and interactive with the trainers, so that you can get the most out of this unique learning opportunity. The knowledge you will gain will not only enhance your professional development, but would also contribute to the overall improvement of our criminal justice system. Let us seize this opportunity to expand our knowledge, strengthen our professional capabilities, foster collaboration, exchange better ideas, and collectively work towards achieving a fair and effective administration of justice.

On our part as police officers, when I assumed duty on 2nd May 2023 as the 45th Commissioner of Police, we have been operating under three key principles; viz: professionalism, zero tolerance to corruption, and operating on open-door policy. This has so far worked well for the police command as crimes have been reduced to the lowest level. I beseech you all comrades in the Law Enforcement duties to embrace the values of integrity, professionalism, and zero tolerance to corrupt practices in the discharge of your duties. As law enforcement officers, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their social status or background. Our actions should be guided by fairness and the pursuit of truth, and to always mindful of the impact they have on the lives of those we encounter.

In conclusion, I have no doubt that this workshop will equip us with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively implement the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), thereby strengthening the criminal justice system in Kano. Let us therefore strive together towards building a society where justice prevails, and the rights of all citizens are safeguarded.

Thank you and I wish you a fruitful and enriching training workshop.