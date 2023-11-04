Shitile Integrity Group hails Tinubu over Chira’s appointment as AuGF

Saturday, November 4, 2023 4:34 pm


President Bola Tinubu

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Shitile Integrity Group (SIG) Worldwide, has hailed  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the appointment of Mr Shaakaa  Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

The group, in a statement by its President, Hon Ben Ukeji and Alfred Shimbeyevo, Secretary, made available to our Correspondent, also thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for all his contributions towards the development of the Tiv nation.

The Statement indicated that Mr Chira, whose appointment was confirmed by the senate on Wednesday, holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Public Sector Accounting and a Master in Business Administration (MBA). He hails from Taraba state.

The SIG described the appointment of Mr Chira as one of the best things to have happened to the Shitile nation.

The Statement further stated that: “Again, President Tinubu has displayed his unbiasedness and detribalised nature in selecting those who will help him in effectively steering the affairs of this country.

“President Tinubu will always succeed because he always searches for the most qualified, in order to get results, when it comes to appointment -a thing he started even when he was governor of Lagos state.

“Chira’s appointment is therefore, a product of his hard work, experience and competence.

“We (SIG) are told that the president approved Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified him as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest marks in the examination conducted, among all qualified candidates for the office.

“Therefore, we are very confident to say Nigerians will not regret, because the president has made the best choice in picking Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation.

“We, as members of the Shitile Integrity Group, shall support and solidly stand behind the new appointee (Chira) to enable him succeed.

“It is said, to whom much is given, much is expected. The Shitile Integrity Group is therefore urging the new Auditor General of the Federation to justify the confidence which the president has in him, by serving to the best of his abilities.”

A trained AFROSAI-E Performance Auditor, Chira is a Fellow, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria – FCNA, Member, Computer Forensics Institute Nigeria – MCFI and Member Chartered Institute of Taxation ACTI.

He  took over as the Auditor-General of the Federation following the retirement of Mr. Adolphus Aghughu.

 

