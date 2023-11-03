The RoundTable 2.0

The RoundTable 2.0

Friday, November 3, 2023 11:21 am


The RoundTable 2.0

The RoundTable 2.0

The RoundTable 2.0, Taiwo Okanlawon,

The RoundTable 2.0

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Prepare to embark on a transformative journey as the highly anticipated second edition of The RoundTable tagged “The RoundTable 2.0” returns this month on November 25, 2023, at the Lekki Coliseum in Lagos, Nigeria, this innovative event will redefine the very essence of collaborative learning.

The RoundTable 2.0 by Kippa chief executive officer, Kennedy Ekezie transcends the boundaries of traditional conferences, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of innovation and support. According to Ekezie, the RoundTable 2.0 is more than an event; it’s a dynamic movement that seeks to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, students and creatives, to realize their true potentials. Under one roof, diverse talents and minds will converge, creating a synergy that fuels creativity, fosters mentorship, and facilitates invaluable networking.

Kennedy Ekezie, a luminary in the world of technology, draws inspiration from his own entrepreneurial odyssey. His vision for The RoundTable extends far beyond the ordinary, focusing on the profound impact of mentorship and shared knowledge. Ekezie’s accolades, including The Queen’s Young Leader Award, Yenching and The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology, underscore his commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders.

Supported by esteemed partners such as NODO, Treford Africa, Nigerian Breweries, Shuttlers, Rosella and Aleph. The RoundTable 2.0 builds on the resounding success of its first edition held earlier in June. Attendees can anticipate engaging with industry luminaries, including visionaries such as Fisayo Fosudo (Tech Influencer & Visual Storyteller), Temisan Emmanuel (Podcaster & Actor), Morenike Molehin (Oak & Teak Interiors CEO), Adaora Mbelu (Entrepreneur & Creative Strategist), Nelly Agbogu (Online Business Coach, Naija Brand Chick), Salem King (Content Creator & Coach), Nonye Udeogu (Content Creator) and Tolu Akinbamiyorin (Managing Director of LSFPR). The event will be hosted by Kennedy Ekezie, with the eloquent Nigerian writer, Nicole Asinugo, guiding the discussions.

The event organizers highly encourage individuals who are interested to efficiently purchase their tickets via the official event website, www.theroundtable.community, to confirm their participation. Furthermore, all media inquiries and requests for additional information about The Roundtable should be directed to [email protected].

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Governor Fubara Vs Wike: I am only concerned about peace in Rivers- Ateke Tom
    Chief Edward Onoja and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Mustapha 3 hours ago

    Kogi’ll cooperate with Armed Forces for peaceful election, Bello tells CDS
    Professor Sola Olorunyomi 4 hours ago

    Sola, my Miki Jaga: A toast to a People’s Professor
    Aerial view of the newly built Overpass of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project at Yaba, commissioned by Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, 02 November 2023. Inset: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second left); Olu of Iwaya, Oba Suleimon Owolabi (left); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (second right) and member, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu. 5 hours ago

    Lagos Red Rail Line will roar into life soon as Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba Flyover
    Uzor Maxim Uzoatu 11 hours ago

    Before Japa I Rocked The US and Canada
    16 hours ago

    Liberia Presidential Run- Off; Elections Materias Arrive Today
    Guest Lecturer, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), delivering his address during the 19th Justice Idigbe Memorial Lecture with the theme," Duty and Citizenship:The Social Contract" at the Akin Deko (Main) Auditorium University of Benin, Ugbowo Campus, Benin City, Edo State on Wednesday, 1st November 2023. 17 hours ago

    Duty and Citizenship-The Social Contract
    19 hours ago

    We Have No Hand In Ajaero’s Arrest – Imo Govt