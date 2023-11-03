The RoundTable 2.0, Taiwo Okanlawon,

The RoundTable 2.0

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Prepare to embark on a transformative journey as the highly anticipated second edition of The RoundTable tagged “The RoundTable 2.0” returns this month on November 25, 2023, at the Lekki Coliseum in Lagos, Nigeria, this innovative event will redefine the very essence of collaborative learning.

The RoundTable 2.0 by Kippa chief executive officer, Kennedy Ekezie transcends the boundaries of traditional conferences, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of innovation and support. According to Ekezie, the RoundTable 2.0 is more than an event; it’s a dynamic movement that seeks to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, students and creatives, to realize their true potentials. Under one roof, diverse talents and minds will converge, creating a synergy that fuels creativity, fosters mentorship, and facilitates invaluable networking.

Kennedy Ekezie, a luminary in the world of technology, draws inspiration from his own entrepreneurial odyssey. His vision for The RoundTable extends far beyond the ordinary, focusing on the profound impact of mentorship and shared knowledge. Ekezie’s accolades, including The Queen’s Young Leader Award, Yenching and The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology, underscore his commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders.

Supported by esteemed partners such as NODO, Treford Africa, Nigerian Breweries, Shuttlers, Rosella and Aleph. The RoundTable 2.0 builds on the resounding success of its first edition held earlier in June. Attendees can anticipate engaging with industry luminaries, including visionaries such as Fisayo Fosudo (Tech Influencer & Visual Storyteller), Temisan Emmanuel (Podcaster & Actor), Morenike Molehin (Oak & Teak Interiors CEO), Adaora Mbelu (Entrepreneur & Creative Strategist), Nelly Agbogu (Online Business Coach, Naija Brand Chick), Salem King (Content Creator & Coach), Nonye Udeogu (Content Creator) and Tolu Akinbamiyorin (Managing Director of LSFPR). The event will be hosted by Kennedy Ekezie, with the eloquent Nigerian writer, Nicole Asinugo, guiding the discussions.

The event organizers highly encourage individuals who are interested to efficiently purchase their tickets via the official event website, www.theroundtable.community, to confirm their participation. Furthermore, all media inquiries and requests for additional information about The Roundtable should be directed to [email protected].