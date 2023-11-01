Ajaka congratulates Natasha over court judgement

Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan , Court judgement,

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has described the declaration of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the legitimately elected Senator of the state’s Central Senatorial District as a triumph of democracy over forces of anarchy.

Ajaka while reacting to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory at the Court of Appeal over All Progressives Congress’s (APC)Abubakar Sadiq Ohere on Tuesday said once more the judiciary had rekindled hope that electoral victory procured through violence and manipulation can only be temporary.

“The world watched as your clear victory was brazenly upturned by desperate forces of anarchy even when you won four out of five Local Government Areas in the Central Senatorial District believing that they can get away with the broad daylight heist.

“But thanks to your indefatigability and the resolve of the judiciary to do justice without fear of favor, you have ended the era of electoral impunity in Kogi State today.” Ajaka said in congratulatory message released by his Spokesman Hon Faruk Adejoh-Audu on Tuesday.

Ajaka said the feat achieved by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has further emboldened him in his resolve to vanquish the same undemocratic forces who have reduced elections in Kogi State to bloodletting and manipulation.

He described her as an authentic lioness who hunted down and devoured a phantom predator calling himself the “White Lion”.

Now we know where to find a real lion, Ajaka said in an obvious broadside aimed at Governor, Yahaya Bello.