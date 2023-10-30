Explosion rocks Rivers State House Of Assembly Complex

Explosion rocks Rivers State House Of Assembly Complex

Monday, October 30, 2023 8:30 am


Explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly Chambers

*Legislative Chambers raised to the ground 

*Not clear cause of explosion

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

An explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause  of the explosion and fire at the assembly complex is not known at the time of filing this report.

However, reports have it that over 16 fire trucks and armed security agencies, including, policemen drawn from the Rivers State Police Command headquarters that is situated directly opposite the Assembly building, have cordoned off the edifice.

Unconfirmed reports have it that there was a plan to impeach the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, before the explosion erupted.

The motive for the explosion is not yet known. However, it is almost certain that no sitting of the Lawmakers can take place at the Chambers of the Complex as from  Monday as it has been completely raised down.

Sketchy reports have it that there was a massive explosion inside the  Legislative Chambers before an uncontrollable fire started.

It is claimed that the House of Assembly and Governor have not been very cordial.

However, the  rumoured political rift between the Governor and the Lawmakers is confusing to observers because the Governor had on Friday sworn in a batch of five new Commissioners screened by the Lawmakers the previous day.

It is also not clear about an alleged  political rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The true picture of the political situation and the circumstances leading to the explosion at Assembly complex will unfold within the week.

