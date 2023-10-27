Five Commissioners-designate screened, confirmed for Governor Fubara 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Five more Commissioners-nominiee were yesterday screened by the Rivers State House of Assembly and confirmed after their names were forwarded by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to legislative arm on Wednesday.

Those confirmed persons as commissioner-designates are: Austin Ben Chioma, Gift Worlu,Isaac Umejuru, Victor Kii and Joseph Johnson.

The nomination of the five new Commissioner- designates is coming at the heels of statekholders’ criticisms of the Governor Fubara’s seeming delay in constuting a full cabinet after the swearing in of 14 Commissioners in June this year.

Ministries without Commissioners include: Budget and Economic Planning, Information and Communications, Environment, Agriculture, Land and Survey, Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Water Resources and others.