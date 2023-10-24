APC, Labour Party and PDP Chieftains lash Governor Fubara over delay constituting full cabinet

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 2:09 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State

*Shows lack blueprint and preparedness to govern Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

About Six months after inauguration of  Siminalayi Fubara as Governor of Rivers State, stakeholders are condemning the inability of the Governor to constitute a full cabinet for and seeming slow pace of effective governance of the state.

They are wondering why it is taking  the governor long to appoint Commissioners into the ministries that don’t have for the smooth running of the State. They wondered why the seeming delay constituting a full cabinet about six months after his inauguration.

Such Ministries without Commissioners are:Environment, Information and Communications, Budget Economic and Planning, Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Land and Survey, Culture and Tourism, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,Water Resources, Housing and Rural Development and others.

It would be recalled that since  Governor Fubara inaugurated 14 Commissioners and assigned portfolios to them others Ministries aforementioned have been without Commissioners appointed to head them.

Reacting to this, the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress,APC,in the State, Darlington Nwauju, said the delay in the appointment of Commissioners is as a result of Fubara’s lack of vision and preparedness to govern the State.

“The Governor has no clear blueprint for the development plan of the State.Commissioers in Ministries are to interpret the governor’s vision in various sectors.You can learn on the job. You must have a clear cut vision for the people you want to govern. All this delay in appointing competent men and women into various Ministries shows the lack of preparedness to govern the people of the State”, Nwauju said.

Also speaking about the delay,the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in Rivers, Gogo Wellington, alleged that the delay of the Governor in forming a full cabinet shows lack of readiness for governance.

According to him:” If at this moment the Governor has not constituted a full cabinet it shows that maybe another hand is controlling the affairs of the state. If indeed  the governor is in charge of the affairs of the state, it should not take him time to constitute a full cabinet that will run the affairs of the state.If indeed the governor is fully in charge, the appointment of Commissioners and Special Advisers  should have been long concluded by now. As it were, he was sworn in as Governor in May and we are the tail end of October and we are still talking about the nomination of Commissioners. It shows that they are not ready for Governance.Nothing much is happening to galvanize the people towards certain policy directions and objectives of the government.”

Mrs Uche Ken, a Chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, in the State and former Vice Chairperson of Etche local government area, charged those appointed as Commissioners to sit up and make their impacts felt.

“Now that there is flooding, a lot of Communities that are affected are looking for who to  lay their complaints to because there’s no commissioner for Environment. At various sectors,most people are  searching for who to complain to, especially those things that are affecting them in various areas.Also, those people who are appointed should sit up and let their impacts be felt.

“As it is now,it looks as if there’s nothing that is happening about governance in the state.A free hand must be given for them to function, especially to those that have been appointed into various Ministries so that when they fail the people will know who to hold on to and not the Governor.As it is now, it looks like nothing is happening in governance”.Mrs Uche Ken said.

It would be recalled that on June 26,Fubara inaugurated 14 Commissioners and assigned them portfolios.Most of Commissioners were  carryovers from former Governor Nyesom Wike’s cabinet.

Since then no new appointments have been made for more Commissioners and even the celebration of “Governors’ 100 Days in Office was suddenly cut short,”despite the activities lined up it.

Commissioners so far inaugurated are:

 

  1. Prof. Zachaus Andango – Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice

 

  1. Prof. Chinedu Mmom – Education

 

  1. Barr. Isaac Kamalu – Finance

 

  1. Alabo Dax George Kelly – Works

 

  1. Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke – Special Projects

 

  1. Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation

 

  1. Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali – Youth Development

 

  1. Prof. Henry Ogiri – Power

 

  1. Engr. Charles Amadi – Chieftaincy & Community Affairs

 

  1. Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta – Women Affairs

 

  1. Chris T. Green, Esq. – Sports

 

  1. Dr. Jacobson Nbina – Transport

 

  1. Mr. Uchechukwu Nwafor – Energy & Natural Resources

 

  1. Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh – Health

 

  1. Dr. George Nweke – Head of Service.

 

 

