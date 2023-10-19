N100m container stealing: Jokapat Logistics, 7 others face charge

N100m container stealing: Jokapat Logistics, 7 others face charge

Thursday, October 19, 2023 4:20 pm


Justice

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has fixed 31st of October,2023, for the trial of a Limited liability company,JOKAPAT ADVANCED LOGISTICS & TRADE OPERATION CENTRE LIMITED of 22,Wharf Road Apapa Lagos State and seven other defendants, alleged to have stolen two containers containing disassembled steel Electricity transmission towers worth 100Milion.

In a four- count amended charge filed before Justice Abimbola Awogboro,by the two prosecuting counsel from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice,E.K Ugwu and O.O. Fakolujo, it was alleged:

“JOKAPAT ADVANED LOGISTICS & TRADE OPERATION CENTRE LIMITED, (The Managing Director of Jopakpat Advance Logistics & and trade centre Ltd) PATRICK OCHEME MICHAEL ASHIRU GBOLAHON SAMUEL,KAYODE OYEBANJI NURUDEEN ,OLANREWAJU ABIOLA, and VINCENT SAMMY (now at large), sometime in October, 2021, at 2nd Rainbow, along Mile 2, Oshodi Express Road, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did conspire among themselves to commit a felony, to wit: stealing by diversion of two(2) x 20FT containers with Nos: MEDU 6336802 and MEDU 6513169, worth over one hundred million (N100M), each containing disassembled steel Electricity transmission towers for National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), Procured by the Federal Government of Nigeria and meant for Ikom and Obudu site in Cross River State.

Same being conveyed by a truck with Registration No. XLE-127-XA, to Owode Onirin, Mile 12, Kosofe Local Government Area, of Lagos State, where it was sold to some people and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (As Amended).

In count three of the criminal charge Mutiu Lawal (AKA ‘ARE’) ,Ahmed Olanrewaju Azeez(AKA: “OWOEGBE’) and others (at large), sometime in October, 2021, at Owode Onirin, Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court,were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves and others (at large) to receive stolen property, namely:

Pieces and disassembled steel Electricity transmission towers for National Integrated power project (NIPP) contained in two(2)x 20FT containers with Nos. MEDU 6336802 and MEDU 6513169, worth over one hundred million naira (N100M) and meant for Ikom and Obudu site in Cross River State, same being conveyed by a truck with Registration No. XLE-127-XA, knowing the same to have been stolen and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap.C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (As Amended).

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Roles of law enforcement agencies crucial in fight against corruption, CP Gumel
    Obaseki’s free bus scheme 2 hours ago

    How commuters saved over N314.7mn in one month from Obaseki’s free bus scheme
    Bar. Muhuyi with participants during the Symposium 2 hours ago

    No amount of intimidation will stop us from fighting corruption- Muhuyi
    3 hours ago

    Reaffirming the Centrality of Structure in Managing Conflicts in the Post-Colonial State
    Osinbajo was a Special Guest and speaker at the 10th anniversary of the Financial Times (FT) Africa Summit 3 hours ago

    FT Summit on Africa: Osinbajo harps climate-positive growth potential
    File: Gunmen: 6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: SDP wants security breaches investigated as thugs disrupt its rally
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (left); Elejinrin of Ejinrin, Oba Rafiu Babatunde Balogun (right) and other dignitaries during the official groundbreaking ceremony of the Lagos Film City project in Ejirin, Epe, on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. 7 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu kicks off construction of $100m Lagos Film City project
    8 hours ago

    Mining Week: FG Aims to Make Solid Minerals, Nigeria’s Major Revenue Earner – Alake