Bode Agusto, I bid you adieu!

Bode Agusto, I bid you adieu!

Thursday, October 19, 2023 9:46 pm


Bode Agusto

Bode Agusto

Olawale Oluwo

Mr. Bode Agusto was a calm and humble man of tremendous knowledge, a brilliant accountant and financial guru, and a trainer/human capital developer par excellence. He had the unique ability to unbundle very complex and technical stuffs into very simple and understandable levels.

I was privileged as a young banker to attend one of his 2-week residential training programmes at Gateway Hotel, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State in 1993 (30 years ago). I also served under him in 2017 when Governor Ambode appointed him as the Chairman of the strategic, private sector dominated, Lagos Economic Advisory Committee. Three of us (Akinyemi Ashade-Commissioner for Finance; Olawale Oluwo-Commissioner for Energy; and Rotimi Ogunleye-Commissioner for Commerce) represented Lagos State Government on that Committee.

Other private sector members were former MD of Polaris Bank-Kehinde Durisimi-Etti; former Ambassador-Nimi Akinkugbe; former DMD of Vetiva Capital-late Dr. Laolu Mudashiru; former Minister of Communication Technology-Dr. Omobola Johnson; former PWC CEO-Ken Igbokwe; Fashion mogul-Adenike Ogunlana; present MD of Wema Bank-Moruf Oseni; and Mrs. Yetunde Akinluyi-Secretary.

Mr. Agusto’s contributions to the financial services industry and the Nigerian economy in general will be remembered for a very long time. The one that will NEVER be forgotten is his pioneering role in putting Nigeria on the world Credit Rating map. He set up the first Credit Rating company in Nigeria – Agusto & Co Rating, which has become the industry leader and the prime credit rating firm in Nigeria.

Bode Agusto’s work of domesticating the rating process in Nigeria helped in developing the rating framework for the Federal Government’s debt instrument offerings at the DMO Auction Market, private sector companies’ debt instrument offerings on the FMDQ Exchange, and the efficiency and dynamism of the Pension Fund Industry’s investment decision making process.

May his memory be a blessing.

.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    NEC Chairperson, Madam Davidietta Brown Lansana… Strict and impartial 3 hours ago

    Liberia’s Presidential Run-Off On 7 November, 2023 – NEC
    4 hours ago

    Still At 3rd BRI Forum: VP Shettima Present As NASENI, Chinese Firms Sign $2bn MoUs
    4 hours ago

    Tinubu appoints new leadership across information, national orientation sectors
    5 hours ago

    Gowon’s life inspiring, Speaker Abbas hails ex-Head of State at 89
    5 hours ago

    China Commits to Refinancing, Completing Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Railways
    r-l: Daughter of deceased, Aunty Tokunbo Williams; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; son of deceased, Mr. Seni Williams and grandchildren during the funeral service of Chief Akintola Williams at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on Thursday, 19 October 2023. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote, others bid Akintola Williams farewell
    L-R: Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Minister of Solid Minerials Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Niger state Governor, Umar Bago, during a visit to the ministers office in Abuja. Oct. 19, 2023. 6 hours ago

    Kwara, Oyo, Niger Governors Meet Alake, Resolve To Collaborate For Mining Sector Development
    8 hours ago

    N100m container stealing: Jokapat Logistics, 7 others face charge