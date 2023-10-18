NSE to develop policy on petrol subsidy, foreign exchange unification

Fuel pump in NigeriaBy Jethro Ibileke

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES) said it plans to develop urgent policy issues to address petrol subsidy, foreign exchange unification, blue economy, education reforms and sectoral plans of the government.

President of NES, Adeola Adenikinju, disclosed this in his acceptance speech at the inauguration of the newly-elected executives, held in Abuja.

He further disclosed that the Society will also institute a media award for best economic reporter/journalists in the country at its 2024 Conference.

Adenikinju who said the organization targets 1000 participants at its 2024 conference, announced plans to organize special programmes, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), government and universities.

Speaking on the proposed awards, the NSE boss noted that the awards will include best economics reporter in the print and electronics media.

Others are Gold Medal Award, Distinguished Service Award, Best NES Branch Award and University with most representation at the NES Conference award.

Earlier in his speech, the National Secretary of the Society, Frank Iyekoretin Ogbeide, said the reconstituted Council remains poised to play pivotal role in proffering useful advisory services, as part of an enlarged strategy to address national economic challenges, fostering resilience, and facilitating transformational recovery in the country.

Ogbeide assured that as a non-profit organisation, the NES will remain at the forefront of economic discourse and policy formulation, as well as dedicated to the advancement of economic knowledge, research and policy development.

He noted that the success of the conference and smooth transition of the Executive Council reinforces the Society’s role as a vital platform for thought leadership, research, knowledge-exchange, and collaborative initiatives to drive the NES’s mission forward and help shape the economic future of Nigeria.

Adenikinju and sixteen others were elected as new executive members of the society at its 64th Annual Conference.