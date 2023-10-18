Governor Namadi hails his  Attorney-General for emerging  ICPC chair 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has hailed his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, over his appointment as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He congratulated Dr. Aliyu, describing his appointment as well-deserved.

Governor Namadi spoke through a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel.

According to him, “the announcement of Dr. Aliyu’s appointment as the Chairman of the ICPC comes as a testament to his hardworking spirit, dedication, integrity, and utmost commitment to upholding the Rule ofLaw and combating crime and corruption in our great nation.

” This achievement is a recognition of his outstanding service and his exceptional contributions to the legal and justice systems, both within Jigawa State and on a national level.”

Governor Namadi said, “I am delighted to hear of Dr. Aliyu’s well-deserved appointment as the Chairman of the ICPC. He has consistently demonstrated an unalloyed dedication to the principles of justice and fairness. This appointment reaffirms his competence and his capability to take on this critical role in our nation’s fight against corruption.

“Dr. Aliyu has served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigawa State with distinction, consistently displaying a deep understanding of the law and a commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the legal and justice systems within our state.”

Governor Namadi, on behalf of the people of Jigawa State, wished Dr. Aliyu every success in his new role as the Chairman of the ICPC.

” His wealth of experience and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure good governance in Nigeria,” he added.

Governor Namadi also expressed his confidence that Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu will continue to make Jigawa State proud with his contributions at the national level, and he assured him of the full support of the state government and its people.

“The people of Jigawa State, known for their commitment to the values of integrity and accountability, stand united in congratulating Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu on this prestigious appointment and eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will make as the Chairman of ICPC,” he added.