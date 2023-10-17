286 Army Officers To write Captain Major Examination

286 Army Officers, Captain Major Examination,

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

No fewer than Two hundred and Eighty Six (286) Army Officers are to write Captain to Major Promotion Examination of the Nigerian Army.

The Examination President and Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command ,Major General Kevin O. Aligbe,while addressing the officers at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State said the examination is to prepare them for future in the course of their assessment in their profession.

He also hinted that the evaluation process would be thorough, focusing on their communication skills, logical thinking, physical and mental capabilities, and various other skills.

While harping on the importance of taking the examination seriously and warned them against cheating or any form of exam malpractice.

He disclosed that they (officers) have a maximum of three attempts to pass the examination, following the AHQ policy.

The Examination President expressed concerns about the ongoing threats to international security, including terrorism and insurgency, and assured that efforts would be made to address the challenges directly.

He added that the examination would be centered on global issues like terrorism and insurgency, effective communication, logical reasoning, and map reading, among other topics.

He therefore urged the candidate to adhere to the examination timetable, with tests beginning at 0800 hours daily.

According to him “You are to be at the examination venue by 0730 hours. Punctuality must be your watchword. I am going to view lateness to any of the parades seriously. 10 minutes lateness to any of the papers will automatically disqualify any culprit.”

Aligbe emphasized that officers aiming to be promoted from the rank of Captain to Major must achieve a perfect score of 100 percent in the examination.

Earlier in his address, the General Officer Commanding of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Muhammed Usman, emphasized the significance of the examination in fostering junior leadership skills to achieve national security goals.

He highlighted that the examination’s purpose is to enhance candidates’ knowledge of various aspects of military operations, with a focus on Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations.

His words”We are all aware that the aim of this examination is to evaluate the proficiency of this category of officers and develop their junior leadership capabilities for higher responsibilities in the Nigerian Army.

” Likewise, it is also meant to broaden the candidate’s knowledge and understanding of various aspects of military operations with emphasis on Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations Internal Security Operations.

“Therefore, I would like to state that your performance in the examination is a key determinant of progress in your career and it is important you all put in seriousness and determination to excel” he said.