The Felabration 2023 climax

Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. All photos by Ayo Efunla

By Oluwatofunmi Adedokun, Elizabeth Fikayomi and Efunla Ayodele

The 2023 edition of Felabration, a 7-day music concert came to a climax, earlier today.

The music concert was held at the new Afrikan Shrine and had hundreds of music and art lovers from around the globe in attendance. The event is known for its historical importance in Afrobeat, celebrating the legacy of the late iconic Nigerian political activist, and musician Fela Kuti.

The performance by the legendary artiste, Femi Kuti was electrifying, he had the crowd on their feet throughout his performance and turned it all up with his talent of switching from one talent to another, from keyboard to trumpet to saxophone and giving the best moves with legs, hands in the saxophone and body moves.

Towards the end of his performance, the sixty-one-year-old music legend commented on the state of the nation.

He also spoke about the importance of passing the baton to the next generation of young leaders. He introduced his son, Made as the prince of Afrobeat.

“ A Father who won’t be in support of his child’s happiness and greatness, such Father is called Suwegbe. I have worked and laboured just to make my child a better person, so therefore I will show my child the secret to my success and forever be in his support, so I can die a happy man “ So he said.

While showing appreciation to all who have been in support of the Felabration music festival, most especially to his elder sister, Yeni Kuti.

“ Thanks to my elder sister Yeni Kuti for making this year’s event an awesome and memorable one, Thank you for making this event a huge success “ He stated.

The night also witnessed thrilling moments from some talented Nigerian artists who also performed on the final day: Joe Boy, Y Cee, Chinko Ekun, and Bisola Omoge Bata.

A minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba A. K. A Mohbad.

The theme for this year is Question Jam Answer, a classic record composed by Fela and released in 1972. The song fits right into the social-political mood of the country following the last general election.