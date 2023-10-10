Expect consequences for non-performance – Oyebanji tells MDAs at EKPAIR Workshop

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Monday, restated his administration’s zero tolerance for any form of indolence or non-performance, saying there will be consequences for lack of performance going forward.

The Governor stated this in Ado Ekiti while addressing heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during the opening session of the Ekiti Performance Assessment and Improvement Report (EKPAIR) workshop, at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti. He said if his administration would positively affect the life style of Ekiti people, then government must set bench mark for service and project delivery.

The Governor explained that holding meetings, treating files and organizing programmes without translating them into tangible outcomes would amount to a waste of time, without putting in place templates that would measure performance.

While urging the heads of MDAs to detach emotions in the discharge of their duties so as to perform optimally, the Governor maintained that there would be dire consequence for laxity among MDAs.

He assured the participants that government would play its part by ensuring that all necessary logistics required to succeed are put in place, stressing that he would not want to leave any project uncompleted at the end of his tenure.

“If we want to positively affect the life style of Ekiti people and we want to make impact as a government, we must set benchmark for service delivery and project delivery. We can continue to hold meetings, discussing or treating files every day, if it does not translate to tangible outcomes for the people, we are just wasting our time.

“I promised you my support and commitment, I can assure you that our people are expecting much more from us because there will be consequence for lack of performance”. The Governor asserted.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Special Adviser, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), Dr John Ekundayo thanked the Governor for his commitment towards ensuring that his administration’s shared prosperity agenda translates into better life for all the citizen of the state.

Dr Ekundayo said that the workshop would enable the participants to learn the rudiments of putting together building blocks in writing Performance Assessment and Improvement Report (EKPAIR), so as to enable the office of transformation and service delivery know how MDAs are fairing.

Participants at the workshop said they would put the lessons learnt into proper use in the bid to ensure a more excellent service delivery.

See more photo: