APGA Poised to Reclaim Imo Through Ejiogu – Soludo

As the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, intensifies efforts ahead of the Imo Governorship election, the party’s national leader and Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo has assured supporters that the party is certain to emerge victorious in the State in November.

Professor Soludo made the remark while receiving Sir Tony Ejiogu, the APGA Governorship candidate in Imo State, at the Anambra State Government House in Awka recently.

“You’ll agree with me that Imo State has been a stronghold of APGA. Most of our founding fathers are also from the State. Imo is APGA, and APGA is Imo. We have been through trials and tribulations in the past, yet we remained strong as a party. It’s time to reclaim back Imo through our persistence and consistency,” Soludo stated.

He added: “APGA is the first Party to be registered with the word “progressives” in its name. Others see other parties as a political platform to win elections but in APGA, we believe in true federalism with a mandate, core value, framework and structure to move the nation forward.”

He expressed optimism in the victory of APGA in Imo State while noting that the herculean task of defeating an incumbent is achievable as evidenced by the massive support the party has enjoyed in the past in Imo where it won elections.

He added that with the forthcoming Guber election, APGA has shown and demonstrated its commitment to the development and progress of Imo State through a credible candidate, Sir Tony Ejiogu and urged the electorate to come out en masse and support the party.

Professor Soludo who also received other Governorship candidates of the party, including Idoko Kingsley Ilonah from Kogi and Hon. Subiri Waibodei from Bayelsa State reiterated that APGA remains the only party in Nigeria that has shown empathy, passion, and genuine interest in improving the life of the citizens.

Also speaking, APGA’s National Chairman, Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa, said the party was in high hopes to retrieve its mandate in Imo while noting that there have been remarkable differences in APGA in the State, as it fielded a transparent candidate who has become a model for future candidates, whose qualifications is not shielded in secrecy.

“Remain steadfast to the tenets of the party, your coming onboard has brought high expectations. You’ll champion a new Imo. Looking at you, I see a glorious day in Imo. God will strengthen you”.

On his part, Sir Tony Ejiogu thanked the party’s leadership for creating the enabling environment to ensure that those with proven track records can take part in governance, and promised not to betray the trust; while also soliciting the support of the party hierarchy to succeed in his quest to emerge victorious in Imo State.