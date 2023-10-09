Fela Durotoye among media aides newly appointed by Tinubu appoints

Monday, October 9, 2023 6:49 pm


President Bola Tinubu has approved new appointments to strengthen the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit:
(1) Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice)
(2) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement)

(3) Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)

(4) Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs)

(5) Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.

