Edo 2024: PDP chieftain cautions warring factions against de-marketing party

By Jethro Ibileke

A former State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Prince Francis Omo-Osunde Iyasere, has called on the waring factions within the party in the state “to sheath their swords and embrace peaceful reconciliation of the lingering internal wranglings.

The party chieftain said the call became necessary as their action could continue to de-market the party and undermine its bright chances of clinching victory in next year’s gubernatorial election.

Iyasere spoke with journalists on Sunday in Benin City, on the urgent rejuvenation of the PDP’s capacity to properly manage its internal crises, adding that “no party is free of crisis and internal disagreements.”

He emphasized that “it is time for the internal wrangling within the party to be laid to rest, so we do not lose focus on the bigger picture of winning the governorship election next year.”

According to him, “There is no gainsaying the obvious fact that in the last eight years, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has proven itself as a reckless, anti-masses party that has increased the miseries of Nigerians in all aspects of life.

“In Edo State, we, the PDP, as a more viable and well-entrenched, pro-people party, must properly re-position ourselves to harvest the disenchanted mass of Nigerians who are urgently seeking more endearing alternatives. This should be our focus, not endless wrangling,” he said.

He further stressed that “what should be important and uppermost is the ability, and good conscience, to quickly resolve the disagreements in the greater interest of the party’s stability, virility and election-winning advancement.

“We have all seen that in the Rivers State APC fold, they have seemingly and effectively managed their internal crises with ex-governor Amaechi and the rest allowing the reality of the emergence of a PDP member picking the ministerial slot for the state.”

Prince Iyasere, a former Chairman, Edo State Committee on Peace and Conflict Resolution, and an immediate past member, South-South PDP Exco, particularly condemned “the indecorous antics of some members who speak ill or sponsor malicious comments against respected party leaders, trying to encourage reconciliation and find ways of ending the wrangling.

“I must condemn these malice-driven commentaries and verbal attacks, especially peddled on the Edo PDP WhatsApp group, against tested and proven leaders like the SSG Barrister Osarodion Ogie and Edo South senatorial district leader, Owere Dickson Imasogie who have remained exemplary in their honest quests to bring lasting reconciliation and sanity in the prevailing disagreements.

“These leaders should be commended and supported in their selfless quests for peace and stability in the party.

“Less than a year before a major election, we are here still fighting ourselves. This is unwise and unacceptable in a serious and formidable party, like the PDP.

“Let us be reminded and guided that the PDP is a leadership party. We respect our leaders and trust them to show direction, especially in times of crisis.”

He equally condemned those supposedly party members who now engage in malicious attacks on some aspirants or rumoured aspirants for the 2024 governorship election, insisting that “such unbridled attacks are actually de-marketing the PDP and scuttling its positive chances.”

In his words: “Attacking and sponsoring malicious commentaries on aspirants or those suspected to be nursing gubernatorial ambitions should be condemned.

“Such attacks do more harm to the image and reputation of the party itself than anything else.

“I think those nursing electoral ambitions should be embraced and encouraged to express themselves without any form of bullying, animosity or intimidation. The Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the freedom and right to seek to contest elections.

“There is no doubt that there would be personal clashes in terms of support for aspirants; this is normal”