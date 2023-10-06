Ogun Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Release of Detained Lawmaker,Bello in DSS Custody

Ogun state lawmakers have passed a resolution to get detained member Muhammed Bello out of the detention of Department of State Security (DSS).

Recalled that Bello who is representing Sagamu1 state constituency had in September arrested and detained by DSS in relation to cult clash in the local government which claimed over twenty lives.

Concerned by the continued incarceration of the member Ogun State House of Assembly today passed a resolution requesting the release of the detained lawmaker from the custody of the DSS pending the conclusion of investigation, so as not to allow his constituents suffer absence of representation.

The passage of the resolution followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Earlier in their submissions, the members advocated for the bail of the detained lawmaker, explaining that the security agency could continue with their investigation while not depriving the lawmaker of his constitutional duty of representing his constituency.

They noted that since whatever he was alleged was bailable; administrative bail could be granted the lawmaker to allow him continue to represent his constituency pending the conclusion of investigation rather than allowing him remain in custody for over two weeks.

In another development, the State Rural and Semi Urban Integration and Development Bill, 2023 scaled first reading on the floor of the House as the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Deji Adeyemo took the long title of the bill before the State lawmakers.