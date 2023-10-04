Gov. Sule’s Mandate Will Be restored By The Higher Courts, Aide

Governor Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa, Peter Ahember,

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The sack of Sule Abdullahi, as governor of Nasarawa State by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT, has been called a temporary setback that will be rectified soon. This was highlighted in a statement issued in Lafia by Peter Ahember, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, SSPA. He said the position of the first trial court will not stand the test of time, calling it “an exercise in futility and an academic display that would not see the light of day,”

Ahember said leadership is from God and it is he who has betowed authority on his principal. “Let me assure the people of Nasarawa State that the mandate they have given to His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, to serve as the governor for a second term is very safe and intact. Engr. A. A Sule is Godsent and remains the Governor of Nasarawa State till 2027,” said Ahember.

He admonished Sule’s political traducers to have a rethink or earn divine retribution for their actions. “Those fighting the governor should know that they are inviting God’s wrath against themselves because it is God, who gives leadership, that has given Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule the mandate through the electorates of Nasarawa State to serve as governor at this time,” Ahember enthused, noting that citizens rather need to close ranks and support the governor to succeed.

The SSA expressed appreciation to the people, particularly supporters of the All Progressives Congress and Governor Sule for standing firm and peaceful despite the perceived provocation from the opposition as they jubilated over the judgment.

He reminded the Peoples Democratic Party supporters that the legal battle has just begun, as the governor has directed his counsels to proceed to the Appeal court as the Tribunal verdict is just the beginning of the contest.

It will be recalled that the GEPT had on Monday, sacked Sule from office and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to retrieve the certificate of return issued to him and give same to David Ombugadu of the PDP who had challenged the outcome of the 18 March, 2023 governorship election for substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.