Bishop Williams Kayode insists CSU results can’t upturn Tinubu’s victory, says Atiku’s gambling

By Funke Cole

Popular evangelist Bishop Kayode Williams has maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency cannot be upturned by the outcome of the US Court ruling in which the Chicago State University (CSU) has been compelled to release President Tinubu’s results as requested by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to the clergyman, despite all the intrigues and shenanigans of Atiku and his team, they cannot change God’s plans for Tinubu because he has been divinely chosen by God to lead Nigeria at this point in time.

“All I can say is that Nigerians should

ignore all these gamblers. All those candidates attacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including Vice President are all playing games, that they are gamblers,” he said.

Pressed further, the presiding bishop of Christ Vessel of Grace Church Inc. International, reiterated that all that is happening all sound and fury signifying nothing.

“They’re just making noise. Everything will go down soon. The economy will revamp soon and receive a big boost. God has chosen Tinubu and His words will never change. Tinubu is the anointed one who will propel Nigeria into greatness. God’s words does not and can never change.”

It may be recalled that US District Court Judge, Nancy L. Maldonado had on Saturday overruled President Tinubu’s objection to Magistrate Judge Gilbert’s recommended ruling, and therefore adopted the ruining in full, hence Atiku’s application was granted.

In granting the application, Judge Maldonado said this was in the light of the pending Supreme Court of Nigeria deadline, represented to the court as October 5, 2023, and based on the CSU’s representation that it is ready to comply.

Bishop Williams who had prophesied that Tinubu would emerge victorious at the 2023 polls, even ahead of the All Progressives Congress presidential primaries, said Tinubu was God’s choice for Nigeria.