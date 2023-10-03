Abiodun Promises More Developmental Projects, Says Tribunal Judgment Diligent, Meticulous

...as civil servants welcome him to Oke Mosan

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has stated that his administration would build upon the successes recorded in the last four years.

Speaking at a special program organized by civil servants to welcome him after his victory at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday, Abiodun expressed gratitude to the judiciary for the transparent judgement that affirmed his victory.

“Yes, we worked very hard in the first four years of our tenure against all attempted distractions. We worked very hard on our re-election. We campaigned across the nooks and crannies of the state and we won that election fair and square.

“But, some mischievous individuals decided that, that defeat was not enough for them, they had to go to court, having failed to purchase that election. I want to thank the Almighty God for yet again reaffirming our victory through the 3-man Ogun State Election Tribunal that delivered its eleven-and-a-half-hour judgement on Saturday, the 30th September.

“We thank the judiciary for standing for what is true and just. It was a diligent, meticulous and transparent judgement, leaving no one in doubt, except for those that want to continue to be mischievous,” he said.

He called on all his adversaries to set aside their grudges against him and join his administration in moving the state forward.

“In the area of infrastructure, we will continue to surpass every other state. In the area of education, we will ensure that Ogun State occupies its pride of place in the comity of states, not just in Nigeria, West Africa or Africa, but the entire world.

“In the area of youth development and job creation, we will remain relentless and will soon be announcing some of the packages that we have for our youths in the coming weeks,” the governor added.

The Governor further reiterated his commitment towards fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural development, education, youth development, and job creation.

He also emphasized his avowed resolve to make Ogun State the number one investment destination in the country, while maintaining a transparent and fair administration.

The Governor, also commended the state civil servants for their dedication and cooperation.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Kola Peter Fagbohun, in his remarks congratulated Governor Abiodun and assured him of the support and commitment of civil servants in the State.