Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on border security, staff welfare

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II (CFR), has tasked the management of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on effective policing of the country’s porous borders and improve capacity to deal with security threats.

He gave the charge when the Comptroller of NIS, Edo State Command, Uba Waziri, led his management team on a courtesy call to the Palace in Benin City.

The Monarch who noted that NIS compares with the military in their operations, charge the leadership of both organizations to prioritize the welfare of their personnel, as a critical building block to reach a nadir and succeed in battle field.

According to him, “I am sure you know that our border is very porous, especially in northern part of Nigeria. I wonder how the Immigration Service has been protecting our borders with the right equipment.

“The situation is almost like the Nigerian Army. In protecting our borders, it is very important to look after the personnel, provide the facilities, the equipment, training and welfare for our Immigration officers because their job is not easy,” he said.

Oba Ewuare II Who commended the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Edo State Command, Kenneth Ake, for his giving a good account of himself, gave assurances of the support of the Palace to the management of the Service to enable it discharge its constitutional duty.

Earlier in his speech, the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Edo State Command, Uba Waziri, said he was at the Palace to solicit for Royal prayers and support, and to thank the Oba for the support the Benin Kingdom has given the Nigeria the Service over the years.

Waziri was deployed to Edo State as the 25th Service on 23 February, 2023.