7th National Youth Games: How Team Delta bagged 51 Gold; 34 Silver and 31 Bronze medals

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Delta State has won the 2023 National Youth Games (NYG) tagged “Asaba 2023” with a total of 116 medals to underline it’s dominance of the games.

Team Delta bagged 51 Gold; 34 Silver and 31 Bronze medals to emerge 7th consecutive winners, Lagos State came second with a total of 61 medals comprising 21 Gold; 19 Silver and 21 Bronze ,while Edo State came third with 21 Gold; 15 Silver; 17 Bronze medals.

Delta’s win at home soil makes it seven wins in the seven National Youth Games since 2013 when Abuja hosted the first and Ilorin the last five editions.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who spoke at the closing ceremony of the games held at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, congratulated team Delta and other participating teams for their efforts.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, the Governor thanked the organisers for their hardwork leading to the success of the games.

“After seven days of intense sports competition, rivalries, and pomp and pageantry, the curtain draws on the 7th National Youth Games today. New champions have emerged, new talents discovered, and new heights have been attained by the participants and organisers.

“I congratulate the winners and all the participants. In the last one week, we watched with admiration as you dazzled us with your talents and abilities, the will to win, and the spirit of excellence.

“Every one of you did your best to win and I commend your drive and determination to succeed. But as it is the case in sports, not everybody will climb the medals table.

“Those of you who did not win a medal can hold your head high that you competed with the heart of a champion and showed us a great deal of promise. Thank you for the exciting moments you gave us. We are proud of you.

“As you all return to your various states, I trust that you will apply the lessons you have learned from this competition into your daily lives.

“These are the importance of preparation, the benefits of discipline, the power of focus, the essence of teamwork, the joy of winning, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

“These are principles that enable you to win not just on the field but also in life. I urge you to resist the temptation to be complacent, and continue to strive for greatness on and off the field,” he said.

He commended the organisers – the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Delta State Sports Commission, and the Local Organsing Committee for their contributions to the development of sports in the country.

Governor Oborevwori, said: “I thank you for the excellence and remarkable tenacity that you displayed in your organization of this event. You made us proud and may the good Lord continue to strengthen you for the work you are doing.

“My gratitude also goes to the coaches and officials, security personnel, protocol and welfare teams, as well as all the volunteers who gave of their time, energy, and resources to make this event an astounding success”.

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, represented by Acting Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Mr Patrick Okeke commended the Delta State Government for being a worthy partner in sports development.

He said the National Youth Games continues meeting expectations each year, adding that participating Athletes had gone ahead to win laurels for the country over the years.

The Minister said the games contributed to the growth of the state’s economy with the creation of direct and indirect jobs in the sports value chain.

He said the Ministry was open to partnerships that will further improve sports development in the country, adding that over 400 athletes have been identified across the participating states at the games.