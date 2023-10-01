DACA Convener, Akintunde, Hails Gov Abiodun Over Tribunal Victory

The convener of Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, has joined progressives members across the globe to celebrate what he termed “a well deserved victory” of Gov Dapo Abiodun at Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday.

Armstrong, in a statement made available to journalists in Iperu, the Governor’s home town on Sunday, described the victory as sweet coming after the oppositions members were already gallivanting over the state and assuring their supporters that what they failed woefully on the field of play during March 18 governorship election to receive, the tribunal would give them.

The Iperu born property merchant said that he and his thousands of DACA members who worked day and night mobilising people across the state to support the second term of Gov Abiodun due to his fantastic achievements during the first term knew that the opposition would surely come back from the tribunal with their heads bowed, beaten, battered and out.

He said: “We all witnessed the last Governorship election in the state and we all know that Gov Abiodun really deserves to win the second term, given his track records during his first four years in office.

“I was really concerned when the opposition said they wanted to contest this outright victory because it was a deserving one, fortunately the tribunal has confirmed it again and again that the victory of Gov Abiodun was real and earned.

“The oppositions members have lost again. This victory is for democracy and of course another source of encouragement to our loving Governor to continue his good works till 2027.

“I rejoice with our leader, the governor and my prayer is that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen him to record greater achievements in the state. What is left is for the opposition to join hands with Governor Abiodun to develop the State, anything less is another share waste of time”.