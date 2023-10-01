DACA Convener, Akintunde, Hails Gov Abiodun Over Tribunal Victory

DACA Convener, Akintunde, Hails Gov Abiodun Over Tribunal Victory

Sunday, October 1, 2023 12:02 am


L-R: Gov Dapo Abiodun and Akintunde

The convener of Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, has joined progressives members across the globe to celebrate what he termed “a well deserved victory” of Gov Dapo Abiodun at Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday.

Armstrong, in a statement made available to journalists in Iperu, the Governor’s home town on Sunday, described the victory as sweet coming after the oppositions members were already gallivanting over the state and assuring their supporters that what they failed woefully on the field of play during March 18 governorship election to receive, the tribunal would give them.

The Iperu born property merchant said that he and his thousands of DACA members who worked day and night mobilising people across the state to support the second term of Gov Abiodun due to his fantastic achievements during the first term knew that the opposition would surely come back from the tribunal with their heads bowed, beaten, battered and out.

He said: “We all witnessed the last Governorship election in the state and we all know that Gov Abiodun really deserves to win the second term, given his track records during his first four years in office.

“I was really concerned when the opposition said they wanted to contest this outright victory because it was a deserving one, fortunately the tribunal has confirmed it again and again that the victory of Gov Abiodun was real and earned.

“The oppositions members have lost again. This victory is for democracy and of course another source of encouragement to our loving Governor to continue his good works till 2027.

“I rejoice with our leader, the governor and my prayer is that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen him to record greater achievements in the state. What is left is for the opposition to join hands with Governor Abiodun to develop the State, anything less is another share waste of time”.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kabir Yusuf 1 hour ago

    Nigeria at 63: We must overcome insecurity, poverty, unemployment – Governor Yusuf
    Professor Yusus Bala Usman. Photo credit, The Guardian 2 hours ago

    The historian as public intellectual
    Johnson Babalola 2 hours ago

    The Builder at 63
    Dr Francis Agbo was conferred with a special recognition award by the Abuja chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN) at the event organized to celebrate World Pharmacists' Day at the International Conference Centre, last Monday. 3 hours ago

    Former Rep Agbo identifies ways to boost local production of drugs
    4 hours ago

    63 years ago: How enemies humiliated Awolowo at Independence, but Balewa intervened
    5 hours ago

    AAU Students Excel in Midwifery Professional Examinations, Return 100% Pass
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria at 63: Ganduje urges Nigerians to build hope on Tinubu-led administration
    6 hours ago

    Obaseki, Shaibu, Oshiomhole, Alimikhena: Divided by politics, united by furneral