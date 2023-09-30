Gov Abiodun committed to rule of law, democracy

The commitment of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun state to ensure the preservation of rule of law, battle corruption and protect tenets of democracy in the country has again been reiterated.

According to a top functionary of the government, apart from prioritising the welfare of the people, the administration is working hard to deepen the people’s beliefs in the nations democratic process.

Kayode Akinmade, a Chief Consultant on Media to the governor, who spoke while answering question of a television programme on Friday, said as a law abiding leader, the governor has always recourse to the judiciary to seek redress for himself and his administration whenever the need arises, rather than engage in self help.

Akinmade stressed that the decision of the governor to approach the court over the matter between him and the impeached chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, is a demonstration of his belief in the rule of law and his indisposition to ‘rule of force’.

Adedayo appeared before a Magistrate Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, on a petition filed by the State government against him, over an earlier allegation of diversion of funds meant for Council Areas in the state. Governor Abiodun is insisting that the former Council boss must prove his allegations against his administration or face the the wrath of the law for falsely inciting the people against the government.

Adedayo was arraigned on a two-count charge. According to Akinmade, it is wrong for people to rush to accuse the governor of persecuting Adedayo, who according to him, have “severally apologised to the governor in private while continuing with his ill-motivated misinformation in public.”

“The governor believes that taking Adedayo before the court will deepen our democracy and entrench the rule.of law. Unlike some other people in Governor Abiodun’s shoes who would readily recourse yo sending thugs after and unleashing other forms of violence on those who accused them rightly or wrongly, “our governor decided to seek redress in court. I think he should be commended by all and sundry for this. What he is doing is giving Adedayo a chance to prove his allegations.”

Speaking on the allegation by the impeached chairman that the governor is behind his removal, Akinmade said Adedayo was already facing removal from office before he raised the false alarms.against the governor. “He has already been accused of several impeachable offences before he wrote the letter alleging the governor. He had already reached out to the governor and other leaders of the party to help him stave off his removal. It was when he realized he may not survive the impeachment move that he connived with some other unscrupulous politician in the party to malign the governor and discredit the APC in Ogun state,” Akinmade said.

The Media chief added that claims.by Adedayo that he got zero allocation since he became.chairman of his local government were probed wrong by the FAAC committee in the state when the House of Assembly looked into his petition. He recalled.that other council chairmen in the state also debunked the allegation and even brought Adedayo with them to apologize to the governor for the wrong allegations. “But in spite of all these, he didn’t stop his scripted plot to tarnish the image of the governor. Hence, Governor Abiodun approached the court for redress.”

Speaking further, Akinmade recalled.that the impeached council boss has been in office for more than two years. “One then wonders why he is raising this alarm now. He claimed zero allocation but he has been collecting his monthly N3million security votes regularly. Local government staff in his LGA are not being owed and primary school teachers there are paid as at when due. We all should be asking him to explain what he meant by zero allocation,” he said.