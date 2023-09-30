’98 Set Apollo Grams Old Students Celebrates 25th Anniversary

It was a celebration to remember for a very long time to come as 98 set of Apollo Grams Old Students Association, Iperu Remo celebrated their 25th anniversary on Saturday with pump and pageantry within the premises of the school along Ode Remo Road, opposite Marble House of the billionaire lotto magnate, Sir Kensington Adebutu.

Speaking at the joyous event, the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited, Armstrong Akintunde, who also doubles as the Chairman of 92/98 set of Old Students Association of Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu also known as Apollo Grams, stressed the need for the old students to give back to their alma mata.

Akintunde made this call on Saturday during the 25th anniversary and reunion of 92/98 set of the school fondly called Apolo Grams. The old students used the occasion to hand over to the school a newly renovated block of four classrooms and offices.

The property merchant said that it was surprising that 25 years had gone since he and his other mates left the secondary school saying that the solid education given by the secondary school has however assisted a great deal to navigate the journey of life.

Akintunde said that “we all know the impact of early education usually given by the primary and secondary school in the life of an individual and I want to say that the quality of education we all received while at our great school, Apolo Gramms has really helped us to be who we are today. In a way, we can’t separate our greatness from this school and that is why we have deemed it fit to have a get together 25 years after our graduation.

“We want to see what we can also do to move the school forward because we know that the humongous challenges in the education sector should not be left for the government alone. We all should see it as a point of duty especially as old students to give back to the school that played very significant roles in what we have become today”.

The Iperu born chieftain of the All Progressives Congress appealed to his mates to join forces with him in adding greater values to their former school.

The old students during the reunion presented items such as freezers, washing machines, generators and dryers to some of the teachers who taught them as well as other residents of Iperu community who came to rejoice with them.

However, Barr. Orisalade Adetunji Taiwo, former Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly who doubles as the National President of the Old Students Association, Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu lauded the old students for deeming it good to come around and see how to add values to the school.

“The government can’t do everything, I want to commend the efforts of the sets that are celebrating this year, both the old students and the parent teachers associations all have their roles to play in developing education in our society”, he said

During the occasion, the Principal of the senior section of the school, Mrs Onasanya who could not hide her joy over the thoughtfulness of the old students said that their donations for the progress of the school was unprecedented. She prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless them all and preserve them for greater service to humanity.

Mrs Onasanya added: “I am happy to see this happening during my time. The projects you have donated is magnificent, I am happy that this happened during my tenure. The building has four classrooms, offices among other things that you gave for the use of the school. My sincere prayers is that the Almighty God will continue to watch over you all. We are really grateful grateful”.

His Royal Highness, Oba Lukman Adebambo Salami Ebi of Idena, Iperu Remo in his remarks said: “I am happy to witness this historical event today. Every year, this school usually has projects commissioned. I appreciate the organisers and the President of the old students. Government can’t do all, the classrooms we are having here now are for the benefits of our students. I give the donors kudos.

“This is however, not the only school in this community. I encourage other old students across various secondary schools to emulate this kind gesture which will no doubt help to add greater values to our education sector”.